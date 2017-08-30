Making it big, in the Big Apple: Rantoul native Dawson has enjoyed national journalism career

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Durrell Dawson and a few fellow young Rantoul friends had plans to start their own neighborhood newsletter when they were growing up.

It would include tales of their athletic exploits and many neighborhood goings-on. They even had some neighbors “signed up” to get copies of the free publication. Never mind that the budding publishers never printed a single copy of the newsletter. It still exhibited their interest in news even at a young age — Dawson perhaps chief among them.

Dawson was also a newspaper carrier for Rantoul Press and The News-Gazette.

Dawson’s news interest continues. Big time. On a global scale.

The 35-year-old, a graduate of Rantoul Township High School, is a producer for “ABC News Nightline.”

An Emmy-winner, Dawson said he particularly enjoys working on stories that make a difference in people’s understanding of America.

“The more I can do that, I think the happier I will be,” Dawson said.

While most of Dawson’s work takes place in the U.S., he has done his share of stories in other countries.

While working for “The Today Show,” he covered the Vancouver Olympics.

While in grad school, he did stories in Bosnia, Herzegovina and New Zealand.

Recently when Dawson was the interviewee and not the one doing the interviewing, he was working on a segment for a 30-minute “Nightline” feature on the opioid epidemic. He recently returned from Louisville, where he interviewed family members of a young woman who had died of an overdose.

Like many in Rantoul, it was Chanute Air Force Base that brought Dawson’s family to northern Champaign County. Dawson was 4 when his father, Nathan, an Air Force senior master sergeant, was transferred to Chanute.

A 2004 bachelor’s degree graduate of the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he wrote for the student newspaper “The Chicago Flame,” Dawson earned a journalism degree from the University of California Berkeley.

Dawson’s first job was as a news associate — a one-year fellowship — with NBC in New York City, where he rotated through different news shows. He was hired full time by NBC at Channel One News, “which we watched at RTHS,” Dawson said. “It was a teenage newscast that NBC produced for two years.”

In that role he worked as a digital journalist, shooting and editing video news stories.

Dawson then went to “The Today Show,” and for the last two years has been with ABC.

Dawson said he likes the personal angle form of news coverage.

“I feel passionate about the everyday people you don’t normally see on TV,” Dawson said.

He was in Indianapolis last fall to report on the planned layoffs of 1,400 Carrier Corp. workers whose jobs were to be outsourced to Mexico.

“I got to spend some time with some of the workers,” Dawson said.

President-elect Donald Trump announced those jobs would remain in the U.S.

“It turned out some of them weren’t saved,” Dawson said. “I started bright and early with some of the families having breakfast, and the rest of the day doing interviews.”

He opted for the job with “Nightline” because “they do in-depth long-form journalism. At ‘The Today Show,’ I didn’t get as many harder-edged stories.”

One story Dawson did at “Nightline” last summer focused on shootings around the nation.

“We took 11 days and tried to compile every single shooting that happened in America,” Dawson said. “We kind of don’t realize there are thousands of shootings every week. It’s kind of overwhelming.”

The show was nominated for a News Emmy Award.

A story on which Dawson worked about two young men with autism won a 2016 News Emmy.

A favorite story when he was with “The Today Show” dealt with people who started non-profit organizations because they were personally affected by something life had thrown at them. That included parents who had started an allergy-awareness organization after they lost their daughter to an allergy. One woman started an organization after her sister died of an overdose.

With “Today,” Dawson worked on an annual series at St. Jude Children’s Hospital, “and every year I met at least one family affected by pediatric cancer,” he said.

“A cancer diagnosis is devastating at any age. But these kids all had such zest for life and inspired me to make the most of whatever life throws my way.”

He noted that one child had lost a leg, yet “had the determination to continue her gymnastics training on a prosthetic.” Another child had brain cancer at 2 years of age. “He beat cancer and moved forward with as normal a childhood as he can have,” Dawson said.

Dawson also reported on the National Institute of Health dealing with undiagnosed diseases.

“I followed a woman in Louisiana who had these mysterious growths in her bones, like in her jaw,” Dawson said. “She was on steroids so she could chew. No one else in the world has been diagnosed with it,” Dawson said.

Another story shot in Curaco focused on military veterans learning to scuba dive after having been wounded in battle.

The media are favorite targets from all sides — many people citing biased reporting, inaccuracies or unfeeling journalists. Dawson said it’s a bad rap.

“We do spend long hours working to make sure things are correct and accurate,” he said. “A lot of times people think of TV news as paparazzi without regard to the folks that we are covering. We definitely care about how everyone is presented and making sure everything is fair and correct.”

Dawson said he is not the only RTHS grad working in television news. Michelle Franzen, he said, is a correspondent with ABC News.

“She’s super talented, but I unfortunately haven’t been in contact with her since we were at NBC together years ago,” Dawson said.

A Brooklyn resident, Dawson has grown used to the New York area’s lifestyle. He had forgotten the wide-open spaces of the Midwest until he returned to Rantoul for a July family function.

“(In Brooklyn), I’ve gotten used to not having a car, spending all of my salary on rent,” he said. “It’s not cornfields, unfortunately, which I do kind of miss.”

A few facts about Rantoul native Durrell Dawson

What are you watching on TV these days?

“Preacher,” “Insecure” and “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

Last good movie you saw:

“The Big Sick.”

Name your best memory from Rantoul Township High School or Rantoul:

“I spent SO MUCH time at the tennis courts. You’d think my forehand would be better. And the ‘running of the tights’ that we would do after our annual Madrigal dinner.”

What do you think is the future of news coverage in America?

“People are increasingly relying on the second-hand, opinionated stuff that gets passed around via Facebook. My hope is that the outlets that have the most broad trust and therefore credibility bubble up to the top so people have the most facts and context for the world around them.”

Mets or Yankees? Jets or Giants?

“Ugh, do I have to? The correct answers are White Sox and Broncos (or Bears). I’ll hold my nose and say Mets and Jets.”

