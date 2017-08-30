Hoskins to celebrate 80th birthday

- Our Sites
Phyllis Hoskins of Potomac will be honored at an open house to celebrate her 80th birthday. The event is scheduled from 3-5 pm, Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Potomac American Legion building.
Mrs. Hoskins was born on September 1, 1937, in Champaign, a daughter of Bud and Bonnie Cain. She married Richard Hoskins on May 28, 1955, in Armstrong.
Her children are Cindy (Rich) Rademacher of Penfield, Shelley Hoskins of Potomac, Darren (Kristi) Hoskins of Cissna Park, and Tony Hoskins (deceased).
Mrs. Hoskins has 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
She retired from Chanute Air Force Base in 1988.
