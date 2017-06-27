Rantoul woman heads to sky for 90th birthday

Rosa Lane has had a passion for flying ever since she was little. She received her pilot’s license in 1973.

By ROSS BROWN

For Rantoul Press



For Rosa Lane, flying an airplane is a trip down memory lane.

The Brookstone Estates resident recently co-piloted a short flight from Urbana as part of her 90th birthday celebration. It wasn’t a new experience for her, as she flew planes in her earlier years, even doing acrobatic stunts.

Lane’s love of flying began while she was a high school student in Wood River. Her son, Bruce, said that his mother was a fan of famed pilot Amelia Earhart and gained a peculiar interest unlike her friends.

“Other girls were making scrapbooks with the latest movie stars and fashions, and Mom’s contained pictures of the latest World War II Air Force fighter, bomber, cargo and recon planes,” he said. “While other girls got excited reading about their favorite actress, she got excited reading about the flights of Amelia Earhart.”

After graduating from high school, Lane continued her dream of being a pilot. She became a registered nurse with the Cadet Nurse Corps, and had plans to be an in-flight nurse through the Women’s Army Corps.

Unfortunately for Lane, the war ended before she could complete that dream.

Following her time in the Army, Lane took up the more traditional woman’s role. She married Bob, an engineer with Shell Oil Company, and settled in the Chicago area to raise their children.

It was not until her children were grown that Rosa had any interest in continuing her previous goal. One day, Bruce Lane said, she and her husband saw a plane fly over their house. “Dad told her, ‘It would be sad not to learn to fly a plane before I die,’ to which she responded, ‘You can learn to fly, but only if I can learn too!’”, he said.

The couple began flight training at the airport in Bethalto--now known as St. Louis Regional Airport. When her husband accepted a transfer to the Houston area, they continued flying at Hooks Memorial Airport in Tomball, Texas.

Lane was well-invested in her hobby. Bruce and his sister, Diana, said she would study flight tests while she did the evening dishes and said that they walked in on her using a toy airplane to simulate a landing using a sofa while she dusted.

After performing cross-country solo flights, Rosa and her husband received their pilot’s licenses in 1973 and made several trips across the country.

Bruce recalled that his parents often flew to different parts of the state to sightsee. They also flew back to Illinois to visit family, Florida to scuba dive, visit friends in California, and other locations across the nation just to share their love of flying together. She routinely flew fire patrol to help the National Forest Service identify potential fires. For her 48th birthday, Lane took an acrobatic flight lesson to learn how to get out of a tailspin and performed a loop in the process.

After her husband’s death and in declining health, Rosa sold her plane. But she never lost her desire to fly. Her love for flying found expression in a number of poems that she published in aviation magazines. During her later years in Charleston, she used her private pilot experience and training as the basis for writing a romance novel about a young woman who took over her father’s flight school.

Occasionally, her son says, she takes small flights with a certified instructor as her health allows.

Flash forward to June 13, and Rosa Lane once again took to the air. Helped by Nick Zink, veteran flight instructor and owned of Central Illinois Aviation, as well as her grandson Dan Grunloh in the back seat, she lifted the plane off the runway at Frasca Field in Urbana and took a short flight around Champaign-Urbana.

After an hour in the air, Bruce said the family heard the faint buzzing sound of the Cessna 172’s engine, and watched their mother land on the same runway she took off from a short time earlier.

Landing the plane smoothly, she taxied the vehicle to the flight office and, once the propellor came to a rest, was greeted by her family.

Recalling her experience soon after the flight, Rosa Lane thanked Zink for his help during the ride.

“I had to let Nick do the takeoff and landing,” she admitted. “I appear to have shrunk a couple of inches as I’ve gotten older and my feet don’t reach the pedals as they used to.”

As Zink noted, however, “once the plane was in the air, she took over the controls and flew the plane for a wonderful Champaign-Urbana flight.”

Adding one more hour to her logbook, the veteran instructor said the flight was a memorable one. “This was fun! I will remember this flight for a long, long time!”

news@rantoulpress.com