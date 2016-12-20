Will village, park board work a deal?

RANTOUL — Could the village of Rantoul end up maintaining the Rantoul Park District property — including Brookhill Golf Course — regardless of a judge’s ruling next month on the public vote to dissolve the district?

Park board President Gary Hardin presented several scenarios he said he would like the park board to consider, one being an intergovernmental agreement between the two taxing districts in which the village would maintain and operate all of the park district properties.

It’s difficult for both the park board and the village board to know how to proceed until Judge Tom Difanis rules on the question of the legality of November’s vote to dissolve the park district. Rantoul residents voted 2,167 to 1,970 (52.4 percent to 47.6 percent) to dissolve the district.

Terry Workman and Herb Frizol, both of Rantoul, don’t believe the vote was legal and filed a petition challenging the validity of the results.

Their contention is Circuit Judge Michael Jones should not have placed the park district question on the ballot and that not enough votes were cast to dissolve the park district.

Attorneys for Workman and Frizol contend the petition and signatures to dissolve the park district should have been filed with the park district rather than the circuit court. They also said dissolving a park district requires a majority of the legal voters of both the park district and the municipality concerned, not just a majority of those who voted.

If the election result is allowed to stand, the park district property would go to the village of Rantoul. It might anyway if both sides are willing and can reach an agreement, but that’s a long way away.

“I don’t know what their plans are and how interested they are,” Hardin said Friday of village officials. “I know they have some interest in it. I don’t know what extent it would be, whether it would be just the parks or would it be the parks and the golf course?”

He said village officials are reluctant to do or say anything until after Difanis has ruled on the challenge. Before the election, the village officials declined to say anything for fear it would be construed as trying to influence voters.

On Saturday, Mayor Chuck Smith said, on the advice of counsel, that he would not comment on the possible agreement with the park district.

Hardin said he merely presented the idea at Thursday’s park board meeting so board members could be mulling it over if Difanis throws out the election results. Park board members initially thought their days as a governing body were over after the dissolution vote, but that might not be the case.

Hardin said he and park board attorney/secretary Bill Scott are scheduled to meet with Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh and another village representative Jan. 10 to discuss what the village’s “plan would be.”

“I asked Luke (Humphrey, Rantoul recreation superintendent), ‘Can you tell me what (the village’s) plans are, and can you tell me what your thoughts are?’ and he wouldn’t say anything,” Hardin said.

Among the options that have been studied is closing the money-losing golf course and turning the property into some other type of recreational facility such as a walking path and park.

“I think everybody’s in favor of keeping the golf course open because I think that’s the most viable option because it will affect more people than if it’s just a park out there,” Hardin said.

Last year, the park district paid the village $85,000 to mow much of its park property. The park board president said he would like to see something in writing as to what the park distinct is getting for the money.

“It could be an agreement of what we want that used for. It could be maintaining the parks. At one point we looked at hiring a management company (to operate the golf course). We could look at the village maintaining the parks and the golf course,” Hardin said.



Hire a superintendent?

Since the park board is in limbo, it doesn’t know if it should advertise to hire a new golf course superintendent.

“If we need one, we need to be advertising right away,” Hardin said.

Park board member Terry Sheppard said some village personnel might be an option for golf course superintendent.

He said the condition of the golf course was not up to what it had been in previous years. Board member Rich Thomas said part of that was due to budget concerns.

Brookhill got by without a superintendent last year after Joey Torres left to take another position. His assistant, Dan Cook, and pro shop manager Jared Busboom filled the gap in his stead, but Cook has had some medical issues.

The park district contracted with FS to provide spraying services and saved on chemical costs as a result. Otherwise, Torres had been the only person able to do the spraying of the grounds.



Golf course trade off the table?

Hardin said the board should also consider whether it wants to revisit the proposal to possibly trade the golf course for similar property.

In 2015, the board proposed swapping Brookhill with Willow Pond Golf Course, but legal requirements prevented that.

Because the park district received a federal grant to help buy the property on which Brookhill sits, the board must receive government approval to make a swap.

Many neighbors of Willow Pond also expressed their displeasure with the proposal.

Sheppard said as a courtesy, the park board should contact Willow Pond owner Kevin Applegate “to let him know where we are.”

The park board did not appear to be willing to spend a great deal of money to attempt to break the government covenant. Another option would be for federal lawmakers to present some form of legislation to change the law in that area. Hardin said congressmen he spoke with said they didn’t want to do anything until after the November election.

Board member Debbie Schmidt said she believes the possibility of a property exchange “should be off the table at this point until we right ourselves and figure out where we are and see if we can get out of the restraints.”



Show of support

During the public participation part of the meeting, Workman said there are a great many people “who voted for the park district” in the November election.

“This lawsuit I have going on to keep the park district, I have gotten a tremendous amount of support, not only from people here in town but from people outside of town.”

Workman said he has been approached by a number of golfers who have said they back his efforts and the golf course. Some have even been willing to contribute financially to upgrade the golf course grounds.

Workman said one golfer from St. Joseph golfs at Brookhill every day, and he and his wife buy groceries in Rantoul, get fuel in the community and dine out here.

Thomas said many times when he eats at Ott’s there will be a group of golfers who eat there before heading out to play at Brookhill.



Financial report

In his report, Treasurer Jason Bartell told the board that income was down by $32,000 in 2016, but expenses declined by $91,000, primarily due to lower payroll expenses, irrigation expenses and chemicals.



Presentation for service

The board also made a presentation to Scott of a clock with a plaque for his 38 years of service to the park district. The board had decided to make the presentation after thinking the district would be dissolved.

“We didn’t think we were going to meet again and thought it would be a shame not to honor you after 38 years,” Hardin told Scott. “You have saved us a lot of money.

You have saved us a lot of time. Your passion for the parks and the golf course are undeniable.”

Hardin said Scott “cut his fees back” on various occasions when the park district was in financial trouble.

“And with the Freedom of Information Act, he’s got a few gray hairs,” Hardin said with a laugh.

