Resident urges park board not to re-install basketball hoops

RANTOUL — A Rantoul man who lives near Mary Alice Park urged the park board not to put basketball hoops back up at the park.

“I think it would be a terrible idea,” Dennis Hemrich told the board at its monthly meeting last week.

A former park board member, Hemrich said when the hoops were up before, “it was nothing but trouble.”

Hemrich said “a lot of older kids” with vehicles came to the park to play basketball, “and there’s nowhere to park.”

And Hemrich said the language was often foul.

“The unfortunate part is that park is not conducive to having basketball hoops because it’s a neighborhood park,” Hemrich said, adding many people come with their families, and their children have to listen to bad language because the facilities are so close together.

Hemrich said on occasion, school children are brought to the park.

“You don’t want your kids to hear what’s going on,” Hemrich said.

Board member Debbie Schmidt said “it has been brought up” that the park district is “not doing everything we can to make the parks all they can be.”

She feels the basketball hoops should be put back up and “see what happens.”

“If it’s the same trouble, then make that decision,” Schmidt said.

While the hoops have been taken down, someone has brought a temporary driveway basketball standard with hoop and fastened it to one of the poles. Board

President Gary Hardin said it has been that way for some time.

Board member Rich Thomas said the park district bought the property years ago, and “at the time there was sentiment to put a basketball court there.”

“But it didn’t work out because of the reasons (Hemrich said). The neighborhood requested that we take the hoops down.”

Hardin said at one time the property was a junk yard.

“The park district bought it and turned it into a nice neighborhood park,” he said. “The slab that the basketball court is on is from the floor of the house that was torn down.”

The board took no formal vote on Hemrich’s request.

