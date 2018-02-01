Year in review part 1: Rantoul loses a police chief, regional office of education

From a judge stepping in to nullify the results of a local vote to the appointment of a new police chief, here are the top 10 stories in the Rantoul Press area for the first six months of 2017.



Judge nullifies park district dissolution

Champaign County Judge Tom Difanis signed a court order nullifying results of the November 2016 referendum that dissolved the Rantoul Park District.

Difanis’ action followed an agreed order that was reached by various parties in the case.

In November, Difanis ordered Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten not to certify the results of the Nov. 8 vote and agreed to hear arguments from Rantoul residents

Terry Workman and Herb Frizol, who contended the referendum results were illegal because of filing improprieties.

It was agreed that the ballot question had been improperly filed with Champaign County Circuit Judge Michael Jones, Instead, the question should have been filed with the Rantoul Park Board.

The ballot question asked voters whether the park district should be dissolved. The majority of those who went to the polls said the dissolution should happen — 2,167 to 1,970, or 52.4 percent to 46.6 percent.



Regional Office of Education to relocate

The Press reported in mid-January that the Champaign-Ford Regional Office of Education offices would be moving from Rantoul to Champaign.

The move was necessary after the Rantoul City Schools board of education — as a cost-saving move — closed the Myna Thompson School building, where the regional office had been located. It would have cost RCS an estimated $9 million to bring the school up to health and life safety standards.

The new regional office is located in north Champaign in a building just off Olympian Drive, west of Prospect Avenue, at 3355 Big Pine Trail.

Rantoul had been selected as the site for the regional office when the regional offices of Ford and Champaign counties merged in 1979.

Regional Superintendent Jane Quinlan said she didn’t want to move the office out of Rantoul, but a search for another location in the village was unsuccessful.



Rantoul selected to host state Legion tourney

The Press also reported in mid-January that Rantoul had been selected to host the state American Legion baseball tournament for the first time.

Garry Smith and Allen Jones, who have been the face of Legion baseball in Rantoul for more than two decades, were in charge of much of the planning for the event, with the help of the Rantoul Rec Department.

The festivities began July 25 with a banquet. Games in the double-elimination tournament were played July 26-29.

It was estimated that the tournament’s economic impact to Rantoul would reach $100,000 for hotels, restaurants gas and incidentals.



Erman Blevins resigns at police chief

Rantoul Police Chief Erman Blevins tendered his resignation in late January — less than a year after starting the job.

Blevins turned in his equipment and said he was resigning for personal reasons. He was not available to the Press to comment.

Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh said the move caught everyone in the village by surprise.

“I’m sad to see him go,” Fiegenschuh said. “He’s a good cop. (I) understand he has some personal things to work out, and I respect his decision.”

In May, Blevins was named police chief in Wisconsin Rapids.



Ludlow shows off its new community center

In early February, nearly two years after the former Ludlow Community Center was destroyed in an arson fire, the village of Ludlow opened its new community center to the public.

Construction of the new building cost the village about $327,000.

While the village board had held its meetings at the new 3,000-square-foot facility for several months, it was not opened to the public because construction was not complete.

Then-Mayor Pete Walker said he believes the new center “is laid out nicer” than the old center. “We have more storage space. The offices are bigger.”

And just recently, senior citizen meals, which had been held at the United Methodist Church following the arson, were moved back to the center.



Village will not maintain golf course

The village of Rantoul turned down a proposal to manage the park district-operated Brookhill Golf Course, the Press reported in early March.

Fiegenschuh said village officials thought a park district proposal did not offer enough specifics and was too late to hammer out details before the course was due to open.

“I talked with staff, and they weren’t favorable of the proposal,” Fiegenschuh said, “and I sent it to the board and they weren’t either.”

It was just about a month prior to the opening of the golf course for the spring, which the village thought left little time to iron out any particulars.

Fiegenschuh said the village was open to operating the four park district-operated parks as in the past in return for $85,000 if the park board so desires.

Under the proposal, the park district would have continued to pay the same $85,000 for the village to maintain the four parks in addition to the golf course. But additional money — possibly up to $80,000 — could have been available to provide additional programming.



Smith wins Rantoul mayor vote by 69 votes

In early April voting, incumbent Chuck Smith staved off a bid from former Mayor Neal Williams to remain mayor.

Smith pulled in 774 votes while Williams received 705 — a 69-vote margin. A third candidate, Gary Wilson, garnered 395 votes.

Smith had defeated three-term incumbnent Williams by 120 votes four years earlier.

Rantoul voters also elected three new village trustees. Sam Hall, Terry Workman and Rich Medlen were selected to sit on the board.

Voters also elected Anita Hochberger, Jessica Holmes and Michael Flanagen to the library board.

In other contested races:

In Fisher, Kevin Henderson, Daniel E. Spaulding and Debra Estes were elected to the village board, while Michael Estes, Rebecca Jill Landers and Richard “Corky” Emberson were elected to the school board.

In Gifford, voters elected Travis Huls, Chad Hesterberg, Matt Lomax and Neil Baker to the school board.

Elected to the Armstrong school board were Justin Hedrick, Daniel Cain, David Miles and Everett Parkerson.

In Newcomb Township, southwest of Fisher, Clifford “Dale” Crowley defeated Brett Cox for township highway commissioner.

Voters turned down a proposal to increase the property tax rate for Champaign County Nursing Home and passed a question of whether to sell or dispose of the nursing home.



Man back in court two years after hitting boy with car

In April, Juan Gaspar Miguel-Juan, 36 of Rantoul, was back in Champaign County Circuit Court, nearly two years after allegedly striking a 13-year-old Rantoul boy with his vehicle on North Maplewood Drive.

Triston Smith was struck by Miguel-Juan’s vehicle in September 2015 near the entrance to Brookhill Golf Course.

Miguel-Juan was arrested shortly thereafter, and two days later was charged with aggravated driving under the influence, a Class 4 felony. He posted $2,500 to be released from the county jail within a day of being charged and then disappeared. On March 22, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent arrested

Miguel-Juan, 36, in Alabama on the outstanding Champaign County warrant.

In September, Judge Adam Dill sentenced Miguel-Juan to 10 years in prison after Miguel-Juan earlier admitted to a charge of aggravated DUI.



No chemical warfare evidence found

No evidence of formal chemical warfare training was found during an extensive investigation of a site on the former Chanute Air Force Base, it was announced at the May meeting of the Chanute Restoration Advisory Board.

Paul Carroll, base alignment and closure coordinator for the former base, told members of the RAB board that 100 metallic items — or “anomalies” — were found, but all but one of which were “likely related to construction debris.”

“Most everything was pipe, rebar, etc.,” Carroll said.

The only other item was an empty .50-caliber shell casing that posed no hazard.

From 1943-1951, the 3-acre area near the intersection of South Century Boulevard and Chandler Road was used to train personnel in chemical warfare use, but you couldn’t tell that from what the inspection team found.



Brown named police chief

In June, Rantoul native Tony Brown was named Rantoul police chief.

The village board formally approved the selection in July.

Brown was one of the two final candidates for the post. However, Daniel Dempsey, a retired police lieutenant from the Riverdale Police Department, pulled his name out of consideration the day before he and Brown were scheduled to meet with village officials and the public.

The village board met in executive session at the end of the June monthly board meeting to discuss the police chief hire, then met with Brown two days later and offered him the position.

Brown will be paid $115,000 a year.

He had served as deputy chief of police with the University of Illinois Police Department prior to being named to the Rantoul post.

