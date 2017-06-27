Rantoul Freedom Celebration offers variety

- Our Sites
RANTOUL — The Rantoul Freedom Celebration will celebrate the Fourth of July with elements old and new.
“We’ve worked hard to bring this week-long event to the Rantoul area. It represents a marriage of nostalgia and present-day family fun,” said Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kellie Wahl. “RACC is proud of its members and it is thanks to them that we are able to facilitate this wonderful celebration with pride and respect to our great nation.”
One new element is the Battle of the Skid Cars added to the monster truck event at the Rantoul National Aviation Center on Sunday, July 2. Skid cars are compact cars with skis installed in place of the rear wheels. Drivers try to maintain control as they race around a tight course, inevitably running into each other.
“It’s one of the funniest forms of racing there is,” race organizer Tim Hall said.
The full schedule follows:
Thursday, June 29 – Friday, June 30
3 p.m.-10 p.m. – Carnival, Wabash Park
Saturday, July 1 at Wabash Park
10 a.m.-10 p.m. – Carnival
10 a.m. – Softball tournament begins
10 a.m.-4 p.m. – Anything on Wheels Car Show
Noon to 9 p.m. – VFW beer garden
6 p.m.-9 p.m. – Music by the Flatville Road Band
10 a.m.-9 p.m. – Vendors
Sunday, July 2 Rumble on the Runway, Rantoul National Aviation Center
1 p.m. – Pit party at which spectators meet drivers and get a close-up look at the monster trucks.
3 p.m. – Monster truck and skid car racing
Tickets may be purchased from the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce or at the gate.
Monday, July 3 Rockin’ the Runway, Rantoul National Aviation Center
5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. – Monster truck rides, inflatables, paintball, vendors, T&T beer garden
7 p.m. – 5K race
7 p.m.-11p.m. – Music by The Feudin’ Hillbillys
Dusk – Fireworks
Tuesday, July 4
7 a.m. to 11 a.m. – Rotary Club pancake breakfast at the RTHS cafetorium
9:30 a.m. – Parade begins at Maplewood and Grove Streets and ends at Wabash Park.
