Fisher, Ludlow plan July 4 events

Fisher and Ludlow will be marking the July 4 holiday with special events.

Fisher will celebrate with a fireworks display at dusk on Monday, July 3 at the fairgrounds. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, village board member Angie Seidelman said.

Ludlow events will kick off at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 with a community softball game.

“It’ll be a fun game,” village board member Sarah Hills said. “Nothing serious.”

Anyone who wants to play, regardless of age, is welcome to participate. Lemonade and snacks will be available at a concession stand. Spectators are asked to bring lawn chairs.

A parade will roll away from the intersection of U.S. 45 and Thomas Street at 4:30 p.m. At least 20 children have signed up to decorate and ride their bicycles, Hills said. Each child receives a free helmet donated by Vista Outdoors and a wooden name sign made by Larry Scudder. Firetrucks, police cars and business entries will fill out the parade.

Finish point for the parade is downtown where vendors and activities will be set up, including a bounce house, kids’ zone and Alpha Dog Laser Tag. Cars and antique tractors will be on display from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The day will be capped with music by the Don Hayes County Outlaw Band from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

