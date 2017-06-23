Jimenez hired as RACC executive director

RANTOUL — Viviana Jimenez has been hired as the new executive director of the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce.

Jimenez was previously the marketing coordinator for Pedalheads Bike Camp USA in Chicago. She also worked in retail sales, event management and as a brand specialist. She has a bachelor of arts degree in communications from Eastern Illinois University and is bi-lingual in Spanish.

Jimenez will begin working for the RACC in mid-July and can then be reached at the RACC office at 120 E. Sangamon Ave. or by phone (217-893-3323) or email (dir@rantoulchamber.com).

Board President Todd Modglin thanked previous Executive Director Kellie Wahl, who resigned in May from the position she had held since October 2014.

“The Board sincerely thanks Kellie Wahl for her hard work as director over the past three years," Modglin said of Wahl, who is leaving following the July 4 Rantoul Freedom Celebration in order to focus on her new position as a physical education teacher at J.W. Eater Junior High School. "She has brought a high degree of professionalism to our processes, increased visibility of our many events and acted as an advocate for our business members. We wish her good luck in her new endeavor at Rantoul City Schools.”

