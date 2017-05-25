Vandalism forces RTHS graduation ceremonies indoors

RANTOUL — Friday night's Rantoul Township High School graduation ceremonies will be moved indoors due to vandalism to the school football field.

Principal Todd Wilson said someone used chemical to create expletive wording and art work in the middle of the field.

For years, graduation ceremonies at RTHS have been held outdoors, weather permitting. But it won't be bad weather that will force the proceedings into the large gymnasium at the school this year

Wilson said he and many others are bothered that graduation can't be held outside.

"I'm just upset that the act of one person has affected 186 graduates and their families," Wilson said.

He said the affected area is too large to place a covering over.

Wilson said he and Tony Worthington, the RTHS maintenance and transportation director, found the vandalism on Thursday when they ventured to the football field to see how soft it was in the wake of recent wet weather.

Wilson estimated the vandalism occurred two or days prior to its discovery, "knowing how long it takes for a chemical like Roundup to show up."

Neutralizer has been placed on the affected area "so it won't harm it any more," Wilson said, adding that RTHS personnel are working with the village of Rantoul and the Recreation Department to "get it taken care of."

Wilson said it was the first time something like this had happened during his tenure as principal.

Friday night's graduation ceremonies begin at 7:30.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



