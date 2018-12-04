Teams sought for Exchange Club golf outing

RANTOUL — Rantoul Exchange Club is accepting teams for its annual golf outing set for Friday, June 1, at Brookhill Golf Course.

This year’s outing will be an 18-hole event.

Registration begins at 11 a.m., and a shotgun start is set for noon.

Participants will receive a sack lunch. Dinner will be available after golf.

Proximity prizes will be awarded.

The outing will support the Exchange Club’s many service activities.

Contact Michael Fox to register or with questions at 217-621-6510.

