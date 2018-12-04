Home » News » Living

Gazette seeks events for Summer Fun Guide

Thu, 04/12/2018 - 12:18pm

The News-Gazette will publish its annual Summer Fun Guide — a calendar of
festivals, plays, concerts, donkey races, etc. — on May 16.

If you’d like your event to be included — at no cost — let us know by Friday, April 13.

To submit your item for consideration, email features@news-gazette.com or
post it to our online calendar at news-gazette.com.

The calendar will list activities that occur between May 16 and Sept. 30.

Again this year, we are making a concerted effort to include summer camps
for children in our publication. Those also can be submitted to our online
calendar or emailed to features@news-gazette.com.

  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
Categories (2):News, Living

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.