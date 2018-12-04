Gazette seeks events for Summer Fun Guide

The News-Gazette will publish its annual Summer Fun Guide — a calendar of

festivals, plays, concerts, donkey races, etc. — on May 16.

If you’d like your event to be included — at no cost — let us know by Friday, April 13.

To submit your item for consideration, email features@news-gazette.com or

post it to our online calendar at news-gazette.com.

The calendar will list activities that occur between May 16 and Sept. 30.

Again this year, we are making a concerted effort to include summer camps

for children in our publication. Those also can be submitted to our online

calendar or emailed to features@news-gazette.com.