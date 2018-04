The Dewey/Fisher unit of HCE will hold its 100th anniversary celebration Monday, April 16, at the Farm Bureau Auditorium, Champaign.

Registration will start at 12:45 p.m. Program runs from 1-3 p.m.

There will be door prizes and surprises. Call 217-778-7319 with questions.

Everyone is invited, including current and past members. Former members are encouraged to contact others who have also been part of the club.