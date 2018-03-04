Freedom of information, village issues discussed

RANTOUL — Residents attending an Advocates for Transparency roundtable meeting last week learned a little about freedom of information, the Open Meetings Act and community representation, while also being able to voice their thoughts about the state of the community.

Jasmyne Boyce led the meeting and noted that advocacy is important in a free society.

“It’s not just something you do; it’s something you are, who publicly supports or recommends a policy,” Boyce said. “Why it’s important is because not everyone has the courage to stand in front of a room to speak.”

Boyce said there are many local residents who speak to one another about local issues but never take it to village officials. Some simply don’t know how to go about it.

Citizens attending Rantoul Village Board meetings are allowed three minutes each to address the board.

The board meets at 6 p.m. the first and second Tuesdays of the month at the municipal building, 333 S. Tanner St. Trustees’ names and phone numbers are also listed on the village website — myrantoul.com.

Any specific communication or internal documents that residents might not be able to find online would be available through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. Boyce said FOIA requests are not complicated. The village makes request forms available to the public. To do so, type in “FOIA” in the search bar on the village website.

“Does it cost a lot of money for a FOIA? My response is, when you’re paying your taxes, you’re paying for public services and technology,” Boyce said. “So really you already own this information. So try not to pay for it more than one time.”

She said having the information delivered electronically, rather than printed out, is a cost-saver. Also, generally there is no fee for any information deemed “for public purposes.”

The site reporterscommitte.org, which relates to freedom of the press, has a letter generator. Anyone who is not sure how to word a FOIA request or not sure what they are looking for can use the tools on that site.

“Another source is our public access counselor at the Office of the Attorney General,” Boyce said. “It’s available online on how to get a remedy for a request. If a FOIA is denied, this is who you would contact.”

Valuable tools are also available from the Citizens Advocacy Center.

“There are examples of unconstitutional restrictions on speech,” Boyce said. “You do have the protection of freedom of speech” in the three-minute timeline at which citizens can speak during village board meetings. “It is unconstitutional to censure your complaint.”

Boyce showed the budget draft of the FY 2019 village budget from the comptroller’s office. It is 327 pages.

“It is our responsibility to our trustees ... to research this information,” she said. “There might be some information in their review that didn’t catch their attention initially. Give your opinions freely.”

Others attending the meeting made comments about the community.

Denise Schluter of Rantoul said she and her husband own “a few businesses in town. We’ve always been from Rantoul and the Gifford area. We love our town and want to see growth occur.

“We also would like to see a little bit more support for not just us but all people in town who are in business with zoning codes and things of that nature that kind of hold people back from investing in Rantoul because it’s very expensive to building anything,” Schluter said.

JD Roessler said he has lived in Rantoul all of his life. He has worked for the Rec Department for seven years and likes “to keep up with as much of this information as possible. I want to be able to answer any questions other people might have about our department and other departments.”

Janet Brotherton, a member of the Rantoul Township High School board and owner of Lindsey Lane Bridal, said she appreciates the information.

“I have been on the other side of the table,” Brotherton said. “It’s not easy,” saying she believes a dialogue has been created “from trustees and administrators.”

Brotherton said she finds that two things occur for board members if people don’t show up at meetings: “They think, ‘I’m doing a good job’ or they think ‘(The public) just doesn’t care.’”

Local businessman George Papametro said he has a few concerns with the village. When he attended the March village board meeting, trustees voiced their concerns over a proposal to close the village’s central maintenance department. Being the former owner-operator of a vehicle maintenance shop, Papametro said the village maintaining and repairing its own vehicles and equipment is a good thing.

“There’s no possible way a community (shop) would be more expensive than if you farm out (that work) to any business. If it would be farmed out, I would open a shop tomorrow,” Papametro said, because it would be a money-maker.

Papametro said municipalities can get better deals on tires and oil.

“I took care of Gifford. I took care of Thomasboro’s (vehicles)” when he had a shop.

Papametro had also said earlier that he thought the responsibilities of a community and economic development director to be hired by the village are too broad.

“If they hire a great person, that would change the direction of economic development,” Papametro said. “I just think the direction they’re going is not the right one” and that the return on investment on the village’s economic development hires has been poor.

He also said he believes the village “needs a much more itemized list to know what’s going on with the budget.”

Papametro said it’s expensive for a business to operate in Rantoul, and he pointed to another area community.

“There is a big reason Champaign does twice the building that Urbana does,” he said. “It’s the cost. Rantoul might want to look at some of those issues. Definitely you need to be much more inviting and work with people who are considering coming.”

Antonia Jackson said she has so many “great and happy memories” from years ago in Rantoul, but things have changed.

“When you pass down the streets, there’s nothing left,” she said. “I want people to say they’re from Rantoul proudly and not begrudgingly, and to be able to connect not just the business aspect but connect the people and think of Rantoul as less disposable and more lucrative.”

Jackson said there is too much growth in other area towns “for us not to be experiencing that. The biggest thing we can do is to take Rantoul back.”

She said the community needs to change the way it thinks about itself.

Ellis Winningham, a currency analyst in macroeconomics, who said he works on the national and international levels, said he attended as a casual observer. He is a 10-year resident of Rantoul.

“Today I’m here because I’m interested, and I care about the community I live in,” Winningham said. “There are many, many solutions that you may not be aware of that exist ... that you don’t hear about.”

Winningham said Rantoul is unique, being the former home to an Air Force base.

“There is a lot of valuable land sitting over there going unused,” he said.

Debbra Sweat, a Rantoul resident of nearly 50 years, said she started to become involved in the community about 18 months ago. She began reading some of the comments from former Chanute Air Force Base “brats” on Facebook about Rantoul — “and the comments weren’t too positive.”

“They were just really disappointed about the town and how the old base was maintained,” Sweat said.

Sweat became involved with Concerned Citizens of Rantoul, a group that she says tries to address issues within village government “that target and will assist all residents of Rantoul, not just the business entities.

There are a majority of citizens of Rantoul who aren’t aware of your businesses, don’t frequent them. They are isolated in their own neighborhoods because they fear going to the village because it’s not approachable, or have in the past and have been rejected.”

Sweat said because of this, CCR tries to address those concerns, either by noticing them themselves or paying attention to local government, school boards or local citizens who “come and ask for our assistance.”

One concern is resident representation on the village board, or what Sweat said is a lack of representation “because there are officials, some of them who meet with citizens in the community (and) others who don’t.

And because of this, the Concerned Citizens have started another group, which is called Rantoul Residents for Representation.”

Sweat said the group will try to place a referendum on the fall ballot asking residents whether Rantoul should change from a village form of government to an aldermanic one in hopes of creating more equal representation in the community.

“Rantoul is a good, wholesome family community, and it has potential to expand under the right leadership,” Sweat said.

Village trustees Rich Medlen, Terry Workman, Chad Smith and Hank Gamel were among those who attended the meeting.

