Rantoul church service to mark 50-year King anniversary

RANTOUL — Several Rantoul churches will hold a service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, to mark the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Martin Luther King.

Stone Creek Church, North Maplewood Drive, will host the service.

The Rev. Wesley Miller of Stone Creek said most of the churches in the area and several community leaders will participate.

The name of the service is WOKE, which Miller said is urban verbiage for “being aware of what’s going on in your community.”

That name was chosen “to spark some interest. It is a celebration of peace and unity, MLK style,” Miller said.

The service is a celebratory event that will also include activities for children. A nursery will be available.

Pastors will pray in different languages. There will be a time of worship, a time to talk about racial issues and a time to pray for racial unity, “especially in Rantoul and across the country,” Miller said.

Refreshments will follow.

