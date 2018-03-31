Easter egg hunt will go on as scheduled

RANTOUL — Saturday's Easter egg hunt sponsored by The CORE Group of Rantoul will go on as scheduled, despite the wet weather.

It is not known if the Easter egg hunt sponsored by the Rantoul Church of the Nazarene will be held, however. Calls to the church were unanswered.

The CORE Group egg hunt will begin at noon at the south end of Wabash Park.

The area will be divided into four age groups. Prize slips will be placed in some of the plastic eggs.

The Easter Bunny will be on hand.

If it is held, the Rantoul Church of the Nazarene community Easter egg hunt will begin at 12:45 p.m.

The event is for children ages birth to 11 years of age.

The church is located at 603 E. Grove Ave.

Both events are open to the general public.