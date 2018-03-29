Two Easter egg hunts set Saturday in Rantoul

RANTOUL — Two Easter egg hunts are scheduled for Saturday, March 31, in Rantoul.
CORE Group of Rantoul will host its annual Easter egg hunt at noon at the south end of Wabash Park.
The area will be divided into four age groups. Prize slips will be placed in some of the plastic eggs.
The Easter Bunny will be on hand.
Rantoul Church of the Nazarene will host a community Easter egg hunt at 12:45 p.m.
The event is for children ages birth to 11 years of age.
The church is located at 603 E. Grove Ave.
Both events are open to the general public.
