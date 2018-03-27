Fisher 4-Hers hit the ice — and the pancakes

FISHER — Ice skating, pancakes and pets. Those were among the activities/talks in which the Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher participated in recent weeks.

The club recently held a pancake and sausage breakfast fundraiser at The Wild Hare in Fisher.

The Wild Hare allowed the club to use the facility and provided the cooks to make the food.

On Feb. 25, the members went ice skating at the U of I Skating Rink. They were accompanied by the Sadorus All-Star 4-H Club.

The program at the club’s March 5 meeting was presented by Rudi and Judy Laufhutte, who talked about their jobs with the American Legion. They both work in different parts, so they had some different stories to tell.

Judy would like for people to donate purple plastic bags to the American Legion Auxiliary. They’d prefer the bags are found or obtained from a store that puts the contents in the bag and not bought off of the internet.

Maddy Graves gave a talk on her dog, Milo, a golden retriever.

Savannah Bailey gave a talk on calico cats and how they are special.

Keaton Brooks gave a talk on a food drive program.

Ryan Coulter did a talk on the Star Wars characters and where they’re from.











