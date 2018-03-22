United Methodist Men to present 'The Last Supper'

RANTOUL — Rantoul First United Methodist Church will present the play, “The Last Supper,” at 7 p.m. March 29 (Maundy Thursday) in the church’s Gathering Place.

Men of the church will re-enact Jesus’ last meal with his disciples prior to his crucifixion.

The Methodist Men group at Rantoul FUMC had presented this play for many years. Harriet Hinderer and the Rev. Paul Simpkins are co-directing the play. Judy Stahl, soloist, and Jan Requa, accompanist, will provide music.

A former pastor of the church, the Rev. Roy Adams, brought this play with him in the 1970s when he came to the church. The upper room backdrop used in the play was painted by Sherry Boudreau, wife of Col. Ray Boudreau, while they were stationed at Chanute AFB.

The Gathering Place is southeast of the church, at the corner of East Champaign Avenue and North Marshall Street, just west of the Dollar General store.







