Villas to host art projects, Easter Bunny visit

RANTOUL — Art projects and an Easter visit are on tap this month at the Villas of Holly Brook in Rantoul.
An art display by some students at Rantoul Township High School will be set up from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, March 22, in the Four Seasons Room.
Refreshments will also be served.
A breakfast with the Easter Bunny is also on tap for 8-10 a.m. Saturday, March 24.
Residents can bring their children for breakfast, pictures with the big rabbit and games.
A donation is suggested, which will go to the Alzheimer’s Association to help fight Alzheimer’s disease through research.
