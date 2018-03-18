Rantoul library to host Easter Eggstravaganza

RANTOUL — Rantoul Public Library will host its annual Easter Eggstravaganza for children 8 years old and younger.

The event is set from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 24.

There will be stories, crafts and a hunt for eggs in 50-minute programs.

Registration is required in advance at the children’s desk or by calling the library at 893-3955.

People are asked to arrive at least 10 minutes earlier than their assigned time so their registration can be checked. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

