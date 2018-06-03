Residents learn more about Potomac library proposal

POTOMAC — About 20 members of the public turned out to get answers about the proposed creation of a Potomac Public Library district that could result in the library’s own taxing authority and save the library. More were on hand at a meeting at a Potomac church.

Approaching its 80th birthday, the library is in danger of closing if a measure is not approved that would create a library district to enable taxing authority. Voters will have their say on the measure in the March 20 election.

If approved, a tax of 15 cents per $100 of assessed valuation would generate a little more than $30,000 for the library. The owner of a $30,000 home with no exemptions would pay about $45 in property tax to the library district.

Library Director Elizabeth Osborn said among those attending the informational meeting were several farmers who wondered how a tax increase would affect them.

They were told how to go online at vermilioncounty.org to determine that.

Sharita Forrest, vice president of the Potomac library board of trustees, said there were also questions about the library joining the Illinois Heartland Library System “and what kind of material they might get from that.”

The system networks with libraries in the state to allow for shared resources such as books and movies.

Forrest said she believes many area residents are interested in that membership.

“We did a social media survey of patrons, and that’s one thing they were interested in, back when it was Lincoln Trails (library system),” Forrest said.

She said it marks the first library referendum in Potomac since the mid-1990s. That referendum failed. One consequence was the library dropping out of the Lincoln Trails system.

“They couldn’t afford a library and a minimum paid staff,” which was a requirement to be a Lincoln Trails member, Forrest said. “At that time ... you had to have a paid staff member for at least 20 hours. They since dropped that to 15.”

It would cost the library a one-time fee of $4,000 to join the library system, after which the library would pay a fee of about $1,100 a year, Forrest said.

Others attending the meeting were “longtime supporters of the library who were urging people to pass the referendum,” Forrest said. “The library has been underfunded for so long.”

Forrest said the library will likely close if the referendum fails.

The Potomac Village Board has indicated it will no longer levy for the library. Village Board President Roger Porter said the village has too many other expenses for which it needs the money.

Osborn said the village had been providing the library $6,000 annually.

Osborn said she has heard many positive comments about the library in the community. Many of those comments came last week when she and library supporter

Marguerite Bailey attended a senior lunch at the Potomac Church of Christ.

“They had questions, and they really were pleased because they got the information they wanted to know,” Osborn said.

The library director said she feels optimistic the referendum will pass.

“I feel like it’s going to happen,” she said. “We’re going to keep going.”

dhinton@rantoulpress.com









