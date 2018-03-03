A life remembered: 'It’s crazy how someone so quiet could have such an impact on a room'

By ROSS BROWN

ROSS BROWN

Rantoul Press correspondent



FISHER -- During last Sunday’s service at Gibson City Bible Church, Josh Hohulin stood in front of his home congregation to discuss his new position in the mission field.



After amusing the crowd with a knock-knock joke about suspense, Hohulin mentioned how his life nearly ended at age 5 in a car accident in Texas, where the family’s vehicle was sideswiped by another.



“Luckily, God had a plan for me beyond age 5,” he said.



Only four days later, the 29-year old was the victim of a second automobile accident on Illinois 47, two miles north of U.S. 136, northwest of Fisher. This time, he wasn’t given another chance.



The newly named editor of One Mission Society’s Action magazine and former Gibson City Courier sports editor, Hohulin was remembered as a quiet person who had a heart for ministry.



“It’s crazy how someone so quiet could have such an impact on a room,” said Joseph Bein, the church’s worship leader. “You couldn’t be around him without feeling uplifted. He was gentle and caring, and when you talked to him you knew that he cared. I never saw him in a bad mood. It was never about him. He never made a lot of noise or drew a lot of attention to himself.”



Born in 1988, Mr. Hohulin came from a mission family himself. His grandparents, Dick and Lou Hohulin, worked for Wycliffe Bible Translators for more than 50 years, translating the Bible into two different languages, most of that time spent in the Philippines. His father, Dave, serves as senior pastor at Upper Room Bible Church in Paxton and was associate pastor at GCBC before that.



Josh Hohulin spent the early years of his youth in Austin, Texas. In 2002 the family moved to his mother’s hometown of Fisher.



After Dave Hohulin became the high school youth group leader at the church, Josh became an integral part of the church’s ministry and outreach, playing his guitar during worship services and volunteering in many other ways.



During his high school years Hohulin founded a Christian contemporary band with several of his friends. Bullitproof performed at several area churches, and was made up entirely of members of the church’s high school group.



“When I was growing up, Josh was a rockstar,” Bein said. “He and some of the other guys from the Bible Church started this band, and they played at shows all around.”



After graduating from high school, Mr. Hohulin attended John Brown University, a small Christian college in northwest Arkansas. He said his initial goals were to coach football and be a teacher, but he quickly learned that it might not be the best fit.



“In college my guidance counselor asked how I wanted to become a football coach if I didn’t play football or go to school, since I was homeschooled,” he told church members during the Sunday service.



After his first career plan didn’t materialize, Mr. Hohulin changed his major to communications, aiming to be nationally recognized.



“In order to become the next Ryan Seacrest or something, I studied communications,” he said. “I quickly discovered something: if I wanted to become the next radio deejay or talk show host, I would have to talk to people.



“Anybody who knows me knows that I’m a quiet and reserved person,” he said. “I don’t talk very much.”



Mr. Hohulin’s third career plan turned out to be writing, something he said he did not imagine as a youngster.



“Writing gave my quiet and reserved self time to think about what I wanted to say,” he said.



Following his college graduation in 2013, Mr. Hohulin was hired by the Courier as its sports editor.



Patti Welander was serving as editor of the paper at the time and said that Mr. Hohulin was juggling three different jobs in addition to his new role at the paper, and she wondered if he would be able to handle it all.



“One of my first emails to my boss was ‘I hope this works out,’” she said. “When he first started, he was working four jobs. He was like Superman in the beginning.”



Mr. Hohulin said he did not think writing was his long-term career goal and that he visioned it as just a stepping stone.



“I decided to be a small town sports writer for three to four years and check some things off the list, so that I would be the most hirable man on Earth,” he said.



Welander recalled Hohulin’s compassion for the athletes and how he tried to not criticize the players in his articles.



“I remember when the boys basketball team was playing in the state tournament in eighth grade and they lost, and Josh looked at me and said, ‘I’m not going to put the kid’s name in the paper who missed the final shot. This kid feels bad enough, and he doesn’t need to have that forever.’ That’s how he was.”



Part of Mr. Hohulin’s argument, Welander said, was that he was from the community and knew most of the athletes he covered.



“He was concerned about how the news affected people,” she said. “It’s a small town, and they were all his friends and family -- people he watched grow up. He wanted to make memories for them. He wanted things to be positive.”



Because of the paper’s small staff, Mr. Hohulin also covered news events and filled in for Welander. During one week in 2014, he filled an entire edition in Welander’s place, as she had family emergency to deal with.



“He would do anything that you asked him to do,” she said. “I had family emergencies, and he stepped in, and he was doing a lot more than just sports for a while.”



And despite what others believed, Welander said she never saw Mr. Hohulin as laid back.



“Everybody would say that he was extremely laid back,” she said. “To me, he was always easy-going. When I watched the video (from Sunday) I was laughing because I never viewed him as shy. He was talking in an email about how the interviewing process was difficult for him. He was really easy to talk to and really easy-going.”



During the summer months when there wasn’t much sports news to report, Mr. Hohulin also wrote a number of columns covering national and local sports news from his perspective.



“He wrote a column around March Madness about how his sister picked the teams based on uniforms and that she did better than anyone,” Welander said. “I submitted his columns for an IPA contest and he won second or third place.”



In December 2015, the Courier printed its final edition, leaving Mr. Hohulin with the chance to seek more writing positions.



Over the next year he came in contact with Kent Eller, national director of One Mission Society, a suburban Indianapolis-based organization that GCBC supports.



“Josh’s beginnings with OMS came when the Bible church started bringing their youth groups over to OMS in the summer for mission trips,” Eller said. “Dave was youth pastor at the time, and he’d bring kids over for a week, and we’d do projects with them. We just wanted to open their eyes to the world about what God was doing in missions.”



Mr. Hohulin returned with the group as a counselor and adult leader on numerous occasions even after graduating from high school. It was during these visits that Eller approached him about working at OMS.



“I talked to him about joining OMS about three years ago when he was here in Indianapolis with a group,” he said. “At that time he didn’t think it was the right fit for him. About a year and a half ago I contacted him and let him know about Action magazine and that we needed somebody to edit it and do all of the social media stuff. He came over, listened to what we were doing, and then sat in on a board meeting. At that point he said to me ‘Kent, this is my dream job.’”



Recently, Mr. Hohulin was named the managing editor of Action magazine, OMS’s publication that is released three times each year.



He needed a good amount of financial support to begin working at OMS full time (the organization’s missionaries are not compensated), though Eller said Mr. Hohulin had built up support over the past year.



“Josh was six or seven months into raising what he needed to come here full time,” Eller said. “He had been raising money since last March or April and was going around to churches telling his story of what God was doing.”



Mr. Hohulin said the paper’s closing had the unique effect of allowing him to seek mission work.



“All the things that I’d set myself up for were things that they needed,” he said. “Had the paper not gone out of business, I might not have seen this door open.”



In addition to his writing, Mr. Hohulin continued to volunteer at GCBC.



The same year he began writing for the Courier, his father became pastor at the Upper Room Church, and Bein said Mr. Hohulin faced the dilemma of being with family or not.



“He wanted to be where his dad was to experience his dad’s preaching, and he also wanted to find a church in Champaign closer to where he lived,” Bein said.



Still, Bein said Mr. Hohulin felt a special connection with the congregation.



“The Bible church was always his home church, and he told me that ‘When I’m being pulled in all these different directions, something’s leading me home,’” he said.



During Sunday’s mission-oriented service, Hohulin mentioned his grandparents and said he was grateful to continue his family’s service.



“My grandparents spent over 50 years as missionaries in the Philippines, translating the Bible into two languages,” he said. “Now it’s my time to carry the torch.”



He talked at length about his experiences growing up in the church and using ministry to combine it with writing.



“A passion for ministry was entrenched in me from a young age,” Mr. Hohulin said. “Over time I’ve developed a passion for storytelling through media. Now I get to combine my passions into one.”



“I’m so grateful that he got to share with the church last week,” Bein said. “I thought he knocked it out of the park. It was so good to hear from him and to hear him say those things.”



Reflecting on Mr. Hohulin’s career, Bein said, is a tough thing to do, since he had much more ahead of him.



“The weird thing looking at it right now is that it seemed that all this was leading to his ministry role,” he said, “and to see that wasn’t the plan is a tough question to answer.”



Eller echoed that sentiment, saying that he had found an excellent candidate in Mr. Hohulin to fill the ministry role at Action magazine.



“Our staff at Men for Missions had prayed for somebody, and God provided us with Josh,” he said. “Now, we don’t know what’s next.”



Bein said Mr. Hohulin was the perfect person to enter the mission field, and said he is thankful for the time Mr. Hohulin spent at the church.



“He had such a good demeanor,” Bein said. “When he told me what he was going to do with OMS, I thought that fit him so well.”



“I’m so grateful that he got to be a part of the ministry here.”

