RANTOUL — Stan James of Rantoul, a former Champaign County Board member who had trouble with the federal bureaucracy over the question of his citizenship, is officially a citizen of the United States of America.

He got the word Thursday evening — more than three months after he applied — when an official from the State Department called to tell him that his passport finally was on the way. For James, who was born in Germany but spent about 99.67 percent of his life in the United States, the passport is proof of his citizenship and will allow him to retire and receive Medicare and Social Security benefits.

James has worked at the Champaign County Housing Development Corp. in Rantoul for 46 years, and hopes to retire later this year.

I wrote Feb. 14 about James’ effort to prove his citizenship. Here’s a link to that column ... http://www.news-gazette.com/news/local/2018-02-14/tom-kacich-its-red-tap....

James said the difficulty he had trying to establish his citizenship has alerted others to potential problems.

“I’m amazed because I have some tenants who were born in England or wherever, and every one of them said they’ve contacted their parents as a precaution to make sure they had a passport and all their documentation was right,” he said. “I’ve had people reaching out to me with stories. They just couldn’t believe what I went through.”

The government apparently had a problem establishing James’ citizenship because it had two different birth dates for his father, who joined the Air Force as a teenager and apparently lied about his date of birth in order to enlist.

So James was awarded his citizenship based on his mother, who, although she was born in Germany, became a U.S. citizen.

James said he was grateful to U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth’s office for pushing for a resolution to his problem, but noted that he also had contacted the secretary of the Air Force and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. He also had heard from former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson and current Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville.

“The lady I heard from at the State Department just kept saying, ‘We’re so sorry, we’re so sorry. I deeply apologize,’” James related. “She told me that we’re going to use my case as a training thing for future staff. She was on the phone 20 minutes with me.”

If you see him, congratulate Stan on his well-earned citizenship.

“It’s done, I’ve got it and I’m grinning,” he said, “and I’m going to Social Security next week.”

tkacich@news-gazette.com



