Rantoul Youth Center Director Andy Graham with Bryan Paris. Paris works at the center and the Forum.

RANTOUL — Bryan Paris, an 11-year employee of the Rantoul Recreation Department, mopped the gym at Rantoul Youth Center while listening to his favorite music on his headphones — anything country.

Later he would organize the snack bar, clean the kitchen, fold the items in the lost-and-found section, wash the windows and clean bathrooms. A stack of Rantoul Press sports sections sat on a nearby table so he could read about his beloved Fisher Bunnies while on break.

Paris is a stickler for his routine, and he loves coming to work two days a week at the Youth Center in the morning and Forum Fitness Center afternoons.

The 27-year-old Paris, who has Down Syndrome, has worked for the Rec Department the past 11 years and is a part of the family, Youth Center Director Andy Graham said.

“I don’t know what I’d do without him,” Graham said. “I miss him when he’s gone. My family — my kids and my wife — have taken to him. He loves being a part of our family. We love him being a part of our family.”

Paris doesn’t verbalize much, but he gets his point across.

Asked how he likes working at the Youth Center, Paris gives an “uh huh” and a thumbs up.

His favorite job at the center? Vacuuming. His least favorite? Cleaning the bathrooms.

Paris made it known that Graham is a good guy to work for.

But when Graham, a Cubs fan, asks him if Paris is a fellow Chicago fan, Paris made a face. No way. It’s St. Louis Cardinals for him.

Paris lives in Fisher with his family. His mother, Patti Paris, said her son enjoys getting out to work and being around people. (On Wednesdays, he travels to Champaign to do job training and activities at the Developmental Services Center in Champaign.) On Mondays and Fridays, he works in Rantoul.

“If the weather is bad and we don’t travel to work because of the roads, it does bother him,” Patti Paris said.

Bryan volunteered to work for the Rec Department at about 15 or 16 years of age after he went with a friend to a Rec Department-sponsored camp.

“He likes the work. He likes the hours and fits into them well,” Patti Paris said.

Her son is also involved in the Fisher football and boys basketball programs. He serves as water boy for the football games and was given special coach status for the boys basketball team a couple of years ago, his mother said.

He’s also a fan of University of Illinois sports and likes to play games on his PlayStation 4.

And as for country music, Patti Paris said there aren’t many singers that her son is not a fan of, from Blake Shelton to Luke Bryan to Carrie Underwood. But Bryan said Garth Brooks is his favorite.

“One thing on his bucket list would be he’s a big recorder of the (Country Music Association) awards,” Patti said, noting he would enjoy attending one of the shows one day.

For his Rec Department work, Paris had a job coach the first couple of years to teach him the ins and outs of the tasks at hand. He started with the department through the educational co-op.

When he turned 22, the Rec Department didn’t want to lose him as a worker and got him booked up through Developmental Services Center.

“He’s a great worker. We keep him on task,” Graham said. “I let him work at his own pace. I don’t look over his shoulder. I don’t have to.”

Paris has a check list of work items, and he sticks to it. He doesn’t like change.

At 10 a.m. sharp, he takes a break and calls a couple of friends he has at the city building “just to say hi,” Graham said.

“If we’re not done by 11:45, he’ll be barking at us. He wants to be at the Forum by 12 so he is on schedule” for lunch.

Graham said Paris especially enjoys those days at the Youth Center when young people are around, either during the summer or when school is not in session. One of his jobs is helping to make sure the youth are behaving in the gym.

When someone is acting up, he will get after the offending parties or will get help from Graham and staff. Other times, he might get too involved, Graham said with a laugh.

“The kids like him, and the kids take care of him, too,” the youth director said. “Sometimes he’s out there playing with them instead of watching them. You go looking for Bryan, and he’s out there playing with them.”

Graham said a goal of the Rec Department is to offer more such programs for children with special needs.

“We have a great volunteer in Jennifer Crites ... that runs the Special Olympics programs,” Graham said. “We let her use all of our facilities when she needs it” and want to help her grow the program. “That’s always been a goal of mine to reach the kids who aren’t mentally able or physically able to play sports” to have other programs available in Rantoul.

