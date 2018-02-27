Fisher teens take the polar plunge

Fisher participants in Saturday’s Polar Plunge take part in the big chill at Lake of the Woods, Mahomet. (Emily Jankauski/Mahomet Citizen)

MAHOMET — Dressed as bunnies and carrots, students and teachers of Fisher High School couldn’t wait to hit the water at Saturday’s Polar Plunge at Lake of the Woods.

Senior Kenzie Delaney, a four-year Mahomet Area Polar Plunge participant, said students and teachers enjoy attending the event each year to support a “good cause.”

The Polar Plunge benefits Special Olympics. Vanessa Duncan, Special Olympics Illinois Region I assistant director, said plungers went “freezin’ for a reason.”

Plungers raised funds for 1,487 athletes in the region’s 20-county outreach. Proceeds stay in Region I to assist area athletes’ needs such as venue costs, equipment and meals.