'She inspired me:' Usher's life was a journey of encouragement

Longtime J.W. Eater Junior High School teacher Peggy Usher is shown in her classroom. Mrs. Usher, who graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1960, came back to the community to teach for 35 years. She died Feb. 11.

RANTOUL — “She made nerdy and shy OK.”

Former Rantoul resident and Harvard grad Sean Bolser perhaps summed it up best when talking about Peggy Usher, his eighth-grade teacher at J.W. Eater Junior High School.

Mrs. Usher tried to make all of her students feel special and appreciate the value of an education.

“She was so well-educated and well-spoken, you wanted to live up to that,” Bolser said.

Mrs. Usher taught eighth-grade language arts at Eater for 35 years.

Many of Mrs. Usher’s former students and acquaintances are grieving upon word of her death last week (Feb. 11). She was 75.

Funeral services were Saturday morning at Bethany Park Christian Church — the same church she attended most of her life.

Susan Combest, who would later serve on the church board with Mrs. Usher, said she was her first friend when Combest moved to Rantoul in 1979. They met through the Business and Professional Women’s organization.

“I know in lots of obituaries, (it says), ‘The person loves their Lord, but with Peggy, that was the truth,” Combest said, adding that she wanted to be the type of Christian Mrs. Usher was. “I don’t remember her ever saying a bad word about anybody.”

But Mrs. Usher was human. There was one flaw, and she would be the first to admit it, Combest said. She was late to about everything.

“Somebody said they probably should have scheduled the funeral later because” Mrs. Usher wouldn’t have been on time, Combest said with a laugh.

Mrs. Usher’s best friend, Margurette Carter — herself a longtime educator at J.W. Eater — said Mrs. Usher and her husband, Gene, were among the first people she and her late husband, Eddie, met when the Carters came to Rantoul in 1971. They quickly formed a bond.

The Ushers and Carters got together socially and even went on vacations together.

“She is like the sister I never had, and I am like the second sister for her,” Carter said.

One thing they both loved to do was shop. Each Christmas, they would treat themselves to shopping at a different mall.

The shopping trips ended a few years ago when Mrs. Usher’s health declined and she was unable to get around much. But her spirit continued to shine, her friend said.

“Peggy was a very loving, generous kind-hearted, caring motivator,” Carter said. “She was great at communicating with her students and others. She loved to learn; she loved to read; she taught her granddaughter how to read.”

Carter said Mrs. Usher was “very spiritual. She would say, ‘Let go and let God.’”

Mrs. Usher was the speech and drama coach at Eater and directed the eighth-grade plays for many years.

Mrs. Usher, whom Carter said was the first black educator in the Rantoul City Schools system, and another eighth-grade teacher would have their students write “warm fuzzies” — notes of encouragement to fellow students.

Mrs. Usher’s husband remembers the first time he met his future wife. It was 1960, the year she graduated from Rantoul Township High School.

Eugene Usher was a friend of Mrs. Usher’s brother and came to their house. While Eugene waited on the brother to get dressed, Peggy Usher walked around the corner.

“She said, ‘Hi!,’” he remembers. “I said ‘Hello!”

It wasn’t love at first sight, but the spark would soon kindle. Her father said he needed someone to drive Peggy to Illinois Wesleyan University, where she was enrolled. Eugene said he would.

Mrs. Usher wasn’t just popular as an adult. She was quite popular with classmates at RTHS, according to two of her former classmates — Joe Bolser and Al Vogelsang.

“She was a very active student. Very well-liked by everybody. Just a fun gal,” Bolser said.

According to her high school yearbook, during her senior year, Gloria Peggy Storey was a member of the yearbook staff, serving as co-editor her junior and senior years, co-editor of the Spotlight, member and officer of the library club, officer of Future Business Leaders of America, member of National Honor Society, chorus, band, junior class play committee, drum quartet and was in the homecoming court her senior year.

“If there was something going on” at RTHS, she was in it, Joe Bolser said.

Later, all four of Bolser’s children had Mrs. Usher as a teacher, “and every one of them had something good to say about her,” Joe Bolser said. “They thought the world of her and thought she taught them well.”

Said Vogelsang: “She had a great personality. Always had a smile on her face. Just a joy to be around. She never met a stranger. Very well-respected.”

Vogelsang said when you first met Mrs. Usher, “you’d think you’d been her friend all of her life. Very loving, very caring.”

Sean Bolser said he had thought about writing Mrs. Usher for several years to thank her for what she meant to him as a teacher.

“Now I’m full of regret for not doing it,” he said. “We should always say, ‘Thank you.’

Mrs. Usher introduced Sean Bolser to theater — something he didn’t know if he wanted to be a part of.

“I had never done anything like that and was painfully shy,” Bolser said. “She inspired me, so after that I was in all the plays in high school and even through college.”

Bolser and two friends — Kevin Jones and Naomi Buhrmann — staged a dinner theater at the Redwood Inn in the summer of 1984.

“She basically let us move into her basement every night for the summer to rehearse” for that play, Bolser said. “We did a Neil Simon play. I knew we had gotten the lines right when she would burst out laughing.”

