Fisher native Reynolds closes Rantoul barbershop to open one in hometown

RANTOUL — Carol Reynolds will be shaving her commute time to work.

For the past 20 years, Reynolds has been driving from her hometown of Fisher to cut hair in downtown Rantoul — the last 18 of them as owner of Downtown Barbershop, located in the 100 block East Sangamon Avenue.

The 55-year-old Reynolds is closing the Rantoul barbershop to open one in Fisher that she will name “Clips.”

It wasn’t that business was bad in Rantoul. It was just time for a new phase in her life, Reynolds said.

“The customers here and the business atmosphere had been extremely good to me,” Reynolds said on Friday, her next-to-last day of work at the Rantoul shop. “I formed a family when I came here.”

Reynolds said her clientele has been multi-generational. At times she would have three generations come in for haircuts.

Prior to barbering in Rantoul, Reynolds was a barber at two business locations in Fisher plus at her home in that community.

“I’ve always lived in Fisher,” Reynolds said. “Pam Seim retired out of her Seim Style Hutch, so it became available.”

Reynolds said the change will also allow her to spend a little more time with family. Her adult children live out of state.

She said she hopes to continue barbering for another 15-20 years. She will work by appointment at the new shop and will wait for a while before setting regular hours.

Reynolds was unable to find a seller for her Rantoul business. It will end a chain of at least 100 years — by five different barbers — buying each other out.

A framed photo has hung in the barbershop for years of the Pettibon barbershop taken in 1913. They were bought out by Marv and Vernon Bruner, followed by Jim Burk. Darcy Combs (perhaps the first female barber in Rantoul) bought out Burk, and Reynolds then bought her out in 2000 and moved the business to the north side of Sangamon Avenue.

Three other barbers worked with Reynolds in her shop at the time of its closing.

Stan Kopmann decided to retire after 55 years, while Donna Padilla will begin working at La Bounty Barbershop in Rantoul. Bonnie Powell of Paxton is still “looking for a place to land,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds’ new barbershop will be located at 101 N. Third St. in Fisher.

