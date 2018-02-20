Clayton was known for his love of all things flight-related

Rantoul Airport Manager Bill Clayton, flanked by planes from Chanute Air Museum. Mr. Clayton, a former director of the museum and Rantoul airport manager, died Feb. 11.

RANTOUL — After earning a four-year degree in aviation technology, Bill Clayton entered the Air Force.

It was a deal he couldn’t pass up.

“Air Force recruiters said, ‘We’ll pay you to fly,’” Clayton remembered in 2014 upon his retirement as manager of the Chanute National Aviation Center at age 66.

Being paid to fly? Clayton couldn’t think of a better deal.

Above all else, Clayton will likely be remembered for his love of aviation. He will also be remembered for, according to the late Darius Harms, how much of a gentleman he was.

Mr. Clayton, who retired as an Air Force major in 1992, died Sunday, Feb. 11. Despite the retirement, he had many more years left in flight matters.

Mr. Clayton, who was 70 at the time of his death, helped to start the Chanute Air Museum and was manager of the Rantoul National Aviation Center after the base closed.

Even before the closure of Chanute Air Force Base in 1993, a group that had raised money to start the air museum asked him to get it off the ground as president and executive director.

He worked tirelessly to save aviation-related articles for the air museum and served as museum director before moving to another aviation-related position.

“He was ... one of the guys who was pretty instrumental in starting the museum,” said Jim Eldridge, a former museum volunteer and board member. “He had a great knowledge of all kinds of aircraft. I thought he had a good sense about making decisions. The kind of a guy you like to be around.”

Eldridge said things were rarely rosy at the museum, and hard decisions often had to be made.

“Bill was always steady in that, helping ... to get through that. He always had practical sense. He knew the ins and outs of the mechanics of aviation.”

Probably the most difficult decisions dealt with personnel.

“We always had to make financial decisions that were hard to make,” Eldridge said.

Former Rantoul Mayor Katy Podagrosi said Mr. Clayton and former Rantoul librarian Susan Chou were the main early movers in getting the air museum started.

Podagrosi said it was not unusual for Mr. Clayton to work 16-hour days.

“That was not something that he had to do,” Podagrosi said. “He just felt the urgency of saving everything he could save.”

In a story after his retirement, Mr. Clayton remembered those long days, calling it “the challenge of a lifetime.”

“I worked there day and night. I lived there, just about, to get it operational.”

He remained in that position for two years.

Podagrosi said Mr. Clayton was a member of the village board when the airport manager’s position came open. He resigned from the board to apply for the post and was selected from about 140 applicants.

“Bill was a quiet person, and he just went about his work, but I’ve never seen anybody who worked any harder than he did at anything he did,” Podagrosi said.

The airport manager’s post, prior to Mr. Clayton’s hiring, had originally been a shared one of aviation and economic development. When he was hired, there was no assistant or secretary, and the north-south runway was under rehabilitation.

Corky Vericker, the Rantoul airport operations supervisor, said he “owes everything” to Mr. Clayton.

“To be quite honest, if it wasn’t for him teaching me what he knew so that I could apply it to the job I do now, I wouldn’t be able to do it,” Vericker said. “He was very patient with me, very understanding.”

Things improved at the airport under Mr. Clayton “as far as construction projects, things being updated, modernized to go from nothing (when the airport was started) to present day.”

Vericker said Mr. Clayton was instrumental in the airport hosting outside activities ranging from truck shows to Boy Scout events to the mammoth Half Century of Progress farm show, which gets larger every time it is held.

The farm show is sponsored by the I&I Antique Tractor and Gas Engine Club. Russell Buhr, who co-chairs the farm show with John Fredrickson, said it takes a cooperative effort with the village of Rantoul to hold the show.

Buhr said of Mr. Clayton, “He really had the village’s interests at heart and trying to do the best for us, the I&I club and the village.”

When Mr. Clayton retired four years ago, Buhr was asked to be MC of the party held in recognition of the event.

“I was honored they asked me and tried to give Bill his due, what he did for his country and the village and I&I,” Buhr said.

Mayor Chuck Smith said Mr. Clayton did an “exemplary job for us. He loved aviation. He was instrumental in helping us work with the (Department of Transportation) in requesting improvements at the airport” regarding restructuring, fueling, utilization of the airport, maintenance and marketing.

“He is going to be dearly missed. He was a good friend,” Smith said.

Eldridge said Mr. Clayton and his wife, Michelle, were “great hosts” — something that Vericker reiterated.

“One year, Bill and Michelle had a Christmas party at their house,” Vericker said. “He had that place all decked out outside, inside, everywhere. It was quite something.”

Michelle Clayton said they met through racquetball at Forum Fitness Center.

“He saw me first, and then we just slowly started becoming friends,” she said.

But it was an injury that brought them closer together. While playing a match against one another, Michelle Clayton ruptured her Achilles tendon.

“He helped me to get to the hospital and took me to have surgery, and then from there we started dating,” she said.

That was in 2000. They married in February the following year. Mr. Clayton died the week before their 17th anniversary.

“I will treasure all my memories,” she said. “I loved being a part of the airport with him, helping him. I learned how to change the runway lights. I could issue notams (notices to airmen) when his voice wasn’t working right due to his Parkinson’s.”

In addition to a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University, Mr. Clayton earned a master’s of aviation management degree and a master’s of aeronautical science degree from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He attended Air Command and Staff College, USAF Air University Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama.

Mr. Clayton enjoyed telling the story that he could fly a plane before he earned his driver’s license. Unbeknownst to his parents, he began taking flight lessons at age 17 but crashed a plane when taking his first solo flight. It didn’t deter his love for all things flight-related.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Rantoul. He was co-coordinator of the Rantoul Community Bicycle Recycle Program from 2001-2016. He and his wife were named Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce Citizens of the Year in 2006.

Funeral services for Mr. Clayton will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 2, at Danville National Cemetery.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 3, at the Rantoul airport.

dhinton@rantoulpress.com



