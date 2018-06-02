Home » News » Living

RTHS cast to present 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown'

Tue, 02/06/2018 - 11:14am | The Rantoul Press
Charlie Brown Feb. 7
Cast members at Rantoul Township High School for "You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown" are, center front, Ocean Beard as Lucy; second row, Bria Connelly as Snoopy, Hope Russell as Sally and Ezekial Mullings as Linus; third row, Kayle Pilarski and Victor Bradley in ensemble; back row, Alvin Freeman as Schroeder and Noah Coleman in ensemble.  Seth Sprandel as Charlie Brown was absent. 

RANTOUL — “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will be presented at Rantoul Township High School March 15, 16 and 17.

The musical production features the familiar cartoon characters designed to appeal to children and adults.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 20. 

Seth Sprandel will play Charlie Brown.

Other cast members are Ocean Beard as Lucy, Bria Connelly as Snoopy, Hope Russell as Sally, Ezekial Mullings as Linus, Alvin Freeman as Schroeder and Kayle Pilarski, Victor Bradley and Noah Coleman in ensemble.
 

