RTHS cast to present 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown'

RANTOUL — “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown” will be presented at Rantoul Township High School March 15, 16 and 17.

The musical production features the familiar cartoon characters designed to appeal to children and adults.

Tickets will go on sale Feb. 20.

Seth Sprandel will play Charlie Brown.

Other cast members are Ocean Beard as Lucy, Bria Connelly as Snoopy, Hope Russell as Sally, Ezekial Mullings as Linus, Alvin Freeman as Schroeder and Kayle Pilarski, Victor Bradley and Noah Coleman in ensemble.

