RANTOUL — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Gifford will sponsor a food distribution at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Community Service Center, 520 E. Wabash Ave., Rantoul.
Distribution will continue until 10:30 a.m. or when the food runs out.
Low-income residents of Champaign County are eligible for the program.
Participants should bring a box and ID with their current address. There is a limit of one recipient per household.
Call Community Service Center with questions at 893-1530.
