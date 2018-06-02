RANTOUL — St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Gifford will sponsor a food distribution at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, at Community Service Center, 520 E. Wabash Ave., Rantoul.

Distribution will continue until 10:30 a.m. or when the food runs out.

Low-income residents of Champaign County are eligible for the program.

Participants should bring a box and ID with their current address. There is a limit of one recipient per household.

Call Community Service Center with questions at 893-1530.



