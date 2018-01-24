RTHS dance team to host annual kids camp

RANTOUL — The Rantoul Township High School dance team will be hosting its annual kids camp.

The camp is where children from the area can come for two Saturday mornings and learn a routine from the current dance team members. They will then have the opportunity to perform the routine at one of the RTHS basketball games.

The camp, which is for children age 5 and older, will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.

A fee will be charged, which includes a t-shirt and snacks for participants.







