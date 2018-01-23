Historical society museum adds display

Rantoul Historical Society board President Jim Cheek stands beneath a new attraction at the historical society museum — a Wright flyer replica.

RANTOUL — The Rantoul Historical Society Museum has added an aerial display.

A Wright flyer replica was recently installed at the museum.

Historical Society board President Jim Cheek said Kenny Waters and an employee of Waters Electric installed the replica a couple of weeks before.

The replica of the flyer built by the Wright brothers in 1902 weighs only 40 pounds. It was originally donated to the now-closed Chanute Air Museum by a school teacher from Dunlap.

The half-scale replica hung for years in the teacher’s classroom in Dunlap. It was a fifth-grade project to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of flight.

The museum is located at 1040 Klein Ave.