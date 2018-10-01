RANTOUL — A day to celebrate the dream and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, at J.W. Eater Junior High Annex Gymnasium.

The Rev. Robert Freeman of First United Methodist Church of Urbana will be the keynote speaker.

“As we see the celebrations taking place to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Day, remember we are not only celebrating the memory of a great leader, but also celebrating the strength of people unified by a common cause to bring dignity and human rights to everyone,” said Debbra Sweat, vice president of Concerned Citizens of Rantoul, the group that is sponsoring the event.

In recognition of the day of service, those attending are asked to bring a voluntary donation of non-perishable food items (canned pasta, Spam, tuna, mac and cheese and similar items) and personal items (toiletries and dish soap). The items will be donated to the Community Service Center of Northern Champaign County food pantry.

