They've got the power: Area power crew workers to head to Puerto Rico for relief effort

ST. LOUIS — Ameren Illinois crew members from Champaign-Urbana, Paxton and Decatur tentatively are scheduled to participate next month in an industry effort to help restore power and rebuild the electric infrastructure in Puerto Rico.

St. Louis-based Ameren Corp. announced Wednesday that nearly 75 crew members from Ameren Illinois and Ameren Missouri would take part in the campaign that is being organized by the Edison Electric Institute.

“We have a tentative list so far,” Ameren Illinois spokeswoman Kelly Hendrickson said, “because although the equipment is leaving in the next couple of days, the crews won’t be going until mid-January.”

Ameren trucks and trailers are expected to roll out from St. Louis and Maryville this week, bound for Norfolk, Va., where they will be loaded onto a barge, along with supplies from other utilities, for shipment to Puerto Rico.

Three Ameren employees from the Champaign-Urbana area and one each from Paxton and Decatur have offered to take part in the effort, she said. They’re among about 30 people from Ameren Illinois.

“Obviously, it’s a big task for someone to leave their family for three weeks,” Hendrickson said. “We’ll rotate them on an as-needed basis. After three weeks, we’ll bring those crews home, and if the work still needs to continue, we’ll look at potentially sending more folks down there.”

The Ameren group is among 1,500 personnel expected to arrive in January from mainland utility companies. With the new arrivals, the total number of power restoration workers in Puerto Rico will increase to more than 5,500, Ameren said.

The Edison Electric Institute is coordinating relief efforts between Puerto Rico and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Hendrickson said.

“We’ve been waiting for them to make the assessments and tell us what exactly they needed,” she said. “Then Edison Electric put the call out to utilities in the United States. It’s similar to the mutual aid we do when we have major storms in our area, although this is a much bigger effort when we’re talking about sending trucks down on barges.”

Ameren will be reimbursed by FEMA for its costs, she said.

Ray Wiesehan, Ameren’s vice president for corporate security and crisis management, said Puerto Rico has been sectored into seven regions for purposes of the restoration. Ameren crew members will work in the Carolina Region, located on the northeast coast immediately east of San Juan. They’ll work under the direction of incident-management teams that were deployed to Puerto Rico on Dec. 10 to support the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority’s regional directors.

“Working side by side with our electric industry colleagues from all over the country, Ameren is committed to powering the quality of life for the people of Puerto Rico, just as we are for the communities we serve,” said Warner Baxter, chairman, president and CEO of Ameren Corp. “While the challenges associated with the mission in Puerto Rico are unprecedented, our co-workers, who selflessly volunteered for this assignment, stand ready to safely tackle these challenges and accelerate the power restoration and rebuilding efforts for the citizens of Puerto Rico.”







