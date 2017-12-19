Press features letters to Santa

Letters — Santa gets letters — and Rantoul Press has printed some of those written by second-graders from Rantoul City Schools.
Here is a sampling. See all the letters in this week's Press.
Dear Santa,
What are your elves’ names? How many toys are you carry? How do you get in the chimney?
Yours truly, Trinity
Dear Santa Claus,
Thank you for the presents last year. I want a Mega set. I want a Shopkin.
Love, Brice Barber
Dear Santa,
First I want for crime is a prid brde hau hors. Next why bo you make your lfy do work. Last I think you dillfru well and I love you
Yours truly, Kaniah
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.