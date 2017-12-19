Press features letters to Santa

Letters — Santa gets letters — and Rantoul Press has printed some of those written by second-graders from Rantoul City Schools.

Here is a sampling. See all the letters in this week's Press.

Dear Santa,

What are your elves’ names? How many toys are you carry? How do you get in the chimney?

Yours truly, Trinity



Dear Santa Claus,

Thank you for the presents last year. I want a Mega set. I want a Shopkin.

Love, Brice Barber



Dear Santa,

First I want for crime is a prid brde hau hors. Next why bo you make your lfy do work. Last I think you dillfru well and I love you

Yours truly, Kaniah

