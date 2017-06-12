Night Before Christmas puppet party Friday at library

RANTOUL — Rantoul Public Library will host a Night Before Christmas puppet party.
The event is scheduled from 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8.
The show will star The Clothespin Puppets.
There will also be refreshments and a special visitor.
Registration is required by Dec. 6 by visiting or calling the children’s desk at 893-3955.

