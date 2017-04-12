Senior holiday luncheon, breakfast with Santa planned

RANTOUL — Rantoul Rec Department is ramping up to celebrate the holiday season.

At noon Thursday, Dec. 14, a senior holiday luncheon will be held at the Rantoul Youth Center.

The event is for seniors age 55 and older. Those planning to attend should contact the department by Dec. 11 at 893-5700.

Then it’s the younger set that will get involved Breakfast with Santa is held from 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, also at the Youth Center.

The event is for all families within the community. No RSVP is required.








