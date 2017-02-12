RANTOUL — A foodmobile sponsored by Gifford State Bank will be held from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday Dec. 9, at Community Service Center, 520 E. Wabash Ave., Rantoul.

The foodmobile is a mobile food pantry in which free food and grocery product are distributed to low-income individuals, families and seniors living in Champaign County.

Participants are asked to bring study boxes, carts/wagons or bags to carry food.

No personal identification will be asked for. Participants must self-attest to meeting the income guidelines by signature at the giveaway.

Maximum monthly income per eligible household includes $1,859 for a household of one; $2,504 for two; $3,148 for three; $3,793 for four; $4,437 for five; $5,081 for six; $5,726 for seven; and $6,370 for eight. For each additional household member more than eight, add $644.

The foodmobile distribution will occur rain or shine.



