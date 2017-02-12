Club gets a history lesson of notable November events

RANTOUL — History came alive for members of the Rantoul Exchange Club at last Wednesday’s weekly meeting.

Larry Weaver, a retired U.S. history teacher at Rantoul Township High School, turned on his flux capacitor (pardon the “Back to the Future” reference) and took a trip back in time to noteworthy historical dates that occurred in the 11th month of the year.

On Nov. 1, 1765, the British Parliament enacted the Stamp Act in the American colonies.

“(Britain was) in debt,” Weaver said. “The Seven Years War had happened in Europe; the French and Indian War (had been fought) on the American continent. They said, ‘We fought this for the American good,’ and so they said, ‘You have to help pay for it,’ so they enacted this stamp tax.”

Stamps had to be placed on a wide variety of documents, including such innocuous items as playing cards, and the colonists had to pay.

“The colonists were frustrated by it,” said Weaver, who showed the property deed from his home on Broadmeadow Road. On the second page were affixed several revenue stamps.

“I don’t recall that I revolted on this,” Weaver said, “but these people did.”

The revolt gave birth to the slogan, “No taxation without representation.”

Weaver figures the colonists weren’t nearly as concerned about representation as they were about taxation. Nonetheless, the colonists held a Stamp Act Congress and revolted, and the next year the British repealed the Stamp Act.



Moving into the presidential mansion

On Nov. 1, 1800, the carriage of the nation’s second president rolled up to the newly built presidential mansion. It was moving day for John Adams, the first president to live there.

The mansion, which later became known as “The White House,” was burned by the British during the War of 1812 and was rebuilt.

Prior to moving the U.S. capital permanently to Washington, D.C., Congress had met in several other locations.

It was Alexander Hamilton, George Washington’s first secretary of the treasury, who helped spur location of the seat of federal government to D.C, according to Weaver.

“He wanted a national bank,” Weaver said. “The southern colonies weren’t too happy about having the financial power centered in the government that way, so Hamilton said, ‘I’ll support a southern capital if you’ll support a national bank.”

Then, to placate the northern colonies, the government agreed to make concessions to pay off all of their war debts.

Washington, D.C., wasn’t too attractive in the beginning, Weaver saying, “In the early days it was a swamp down there and wasn’t very pleasant.”



President’s death

November is also remembered as the month when President John Kennedy was assassinated.

Weaver held up a photo of Dealey Plaza in Dallas, where the fatal shots were fired Nov. 22, 1963.

Weaver pointed out the Texas School Book Depository from which Lee Harvey Oswald fired the bullets that killed the president and wounded Texas Gov. John Connally.

President Donald Trump recently ordered the release of more federal papers dealing with the Kennedy assassination. This year also marks the 100th anniversary of Kennedy’s birth.

Weaver said one of the conspiracy theories is that the president didn’t die in Dallas, but rather was so badly injured that he couldn’t function and was moved to an island in the Aegean Sea that was owned by Aristotle Onassis.

“Some people said they saw someone who looked like Kennedy sitting in a wheelchair and Robert Kennedy (the president’s brother) there,” Weaver said. “And who did Jackie Kennedy marry? Aristotle Onassis.”

Weaver said some people believe John Kennedy’s body was later buried at sea.



The Lincoln-Kennedy parallels

Weaver pointed to several parallels between Kennedy and another slain U.S. President — Abraham Lincoln:

Both men were elected to the U.S. House of Representatives — Lincoln in 1846 and Kennedy in 1946.

Lincoln was elected president in 1860, and Kennedy in 1960.

Both defeated a sitting vice president — Lincoln defeated John Breckenridge, who was James Buchanan’s vice president, and Kennedy was elected over Richard Nixon, who was veep under Dwight Eisenhower.

Their successors were both named Johnson. Andrew Johnson became president after Lincoln’s death, and Lyndon Johnson after the death of Kennedy.

Both of the Johnsons had 13 letters in their name. Andrew Johnson was born in 1808 and Lyndon Johnson in 1908.

Both died on a Friday with a holiday pending — Lincoln prior to Easter and Kennedy prior to Thanksgiving. In each case, the slain president was sitting next to his wife.Lincoln was shot in Ford’s Theatre, and Kennedy was shot in a Lincoln, which is made by Ford.

Both men died in a place with the initials of PH. Lincoln died in the Peterson House across the street from the theater, while Kennedy died in Parkland Hospital.

Lincoln’s secretary was named Kennedy, and Kennedy’s secretary was named Lincoln. Each secretary advised the president not to make the scheduled appointment where they met their death.

“Dallas was kind of a hot bed of extremism, and they were concerned about what might happen,” Weaver said. “The limo had a bulletproof clear top on it, but Kennedy said, no, he wanted to see the people,” so the top was not placed on the car.

Both of the slain presidents’ assassins had three names — John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald, and each one committed his crime in the place where he worked.

Lincoln was shot in a theater, and Booth fled to a warehouse, while Kennedy was shot from a warehouse and Oswald fled to a theater.

Both assassins were killed and never faced trial.



Truman election

Nov. 2, 1948, was the date Harry Truman, who was trailing by a large margin in the polls, defeated Thomas E. Dewey in the presidential election.

The other two major candidates that year prior to the Truman and Dewey nominations by their parties were Strom Thurmond and Henry Wallace, who had served as vice president under Franklin Roosevelt during Roosevelt’s third term.

Truman — Roosevelt’s fourth-term vice president — took the land’s top office after Roosevelt’s death in April 12, 1945.

The news was a jolt for Truman.

“He said, “Boys, if you ever pray, pray for me now,” Weaver quoted Truman talking to the press.

Prior to ascending to the presidency, Truman didn’t know the United States was working on the atomic bomb.

“He had to make a decision on dropping it that same year,” Weaver said.

Atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagazsaki in Japan.

In hindsight and in spite of Truman’s low ratings in the polls in 1948, many regard Truman as a successful president. Weaver counts him among the nation’s top five presidents.

Consider the developments under Truman’s leadership:

He led the country at the conclusion of World War II. The Marshall Plan, which helped with the recovery of Western Europe following the war, occurred on Truman’s watch.

Truman was president during the founding of the United Nations.

He adopted the Truman Doctrine, which sought to check the spread of communism.

The nation of Israel was created in 1948.

The Berlin Airlift took place when the Soviet Union cut off the German capital.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization was formed. NATO’s primary purpose was to unify and strengthen the Western Allies’ military response to a possible invasion of western Europe by the Soviet Union and its Warsaw Pact allies.

Truman was also president at the start of the Korean War. When North Korea invaded the South, “he decided he would respond to that,” Weaver said.

