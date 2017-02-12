Book Exchange in Fisher offers books as well as rummage items

FISHER — The Fisher Book Exchange will be open twice in December — Monday, Dec. 4 and Monday, Dec. 18.

Doors are open from 3-6:30 p.m., or phone 217-897-6544 for special consideration. A large selection of books is available for all ages.

Also available are puzzles and rummage tables with selections of dolls, glassware, vintage crochet, home interiors, sewing notions and even a 6 1/2 foot pre-lit Christmas tree.

Sales from the table as well as a tip jar for donations help with expenses and keep the free book exchange in operation.

Fisher Book Exchange is located at the corner of Sangamon and Third streets.

