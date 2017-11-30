Rantoul couple to sponsor Lincoln photograph in memory of daughter

RANTOUL — Champaign County kicks off its year-long celebration of the 200th anniversary of Illinois statehood on Friday by dedicating a photograph of President Abraham Lincoln at the county courthouse, and a Rantoul couple will sponsor the photo.

Not only will the event honor a U.S. president from Illinois who died too soon, but it also commemorates the life of a Champaign County woman who passed away too soon.

Champaign County’s Lincoln Legacy Committee, in conjunction with the Illinois State Historical Society, will hold a ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Champaign County Courthouse.

The event will mark the installation of a historic Lincoln photograph in the courthouse’s jury assembly room, according to committee Chair Barb Wysocki.

“We are using the occasion to start the celebration of Illinois’ Bicentennial,” Wysocki said. “Illinois became a state on Dec. 3, 1818.”

Earlier this year the historical society announced an effort to install a framed Lincoln photo at either the courthouse or justice center for each of Illinois’ 102 counties.

Douglas County got its photo in September, according to society Executive Director William Furry, and he said Champaign County will become the 27th county to receive a Lincoln photo.

Furry said the image has a history of its own.

“This particular photograph was taken on June 3, 1860, by noted photographer Alexander Hesler at the old courthouse in Springfield,” Furry said. “It was shot shortly after Lincoln got the Republican nomination for president. This is one of four iconic photos of Lincoln taken in Springfield.”

The photo coming to Urbana was put in jeopardy in 1871 during the Great Chicago Fire.

“All the negatives were destroyed in that fire, but someone had the foresight to make positives of the negatives and gave them to the Illinois State Historical Society in his will,” Furry said.

Enter Kent and Marilyn Tucker of Rantoul.

Most folks around here know Kent as the retired former community development director for the village of Rantoul and Marilyn as a semi-retired CPA.

But the Abraham Lincoln aficionados around the world know Kent Tucker as an appraiser of Lincoln memorabilia who is featured on abrahamlincolnonline.org.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say the two great loves of his life have been Lincoln lore and his family.

Just like Lincoln’s life came to an early end at the hands of John Wilkes Booth on April 15, 1865; Jennifer Tucker, a 1994 graduate of Rantoul Township High School, died unexpectedly at the age of 39 on July 28, 2015.

So when the Tuckers learned about the Lincoln photo project, they volunteered to sponsor the photo in commemoration of their daughter’s life.

“We decided this would be an appropriate way to memorialize our daughter,” Kent Tucker said. “This is about Jennifer.”

“The family was generous enough to make the acquisition possible,” Wysocki said.

During Friday’s ceremony the county will accept the photo and dedicate it.

After an ensemble from Urbana High School sings the Illinois state song, a retired Bloomington attorney, Guy Fraker, will present a talk on the history of the photo.

Following a few remarks by Furry and Kent Tucker, a plaque under the photo will be unveiled.

Then everybody will head outside the courthouse, where the official Illinois Bicentennial flag will be raised.

