RANTOUL — Rantoul Garden Club will host its Christmas brunch Saturday, Dec. 2, at Red Wheel Restaurant.
Social time will begin at 9:30 a.m. and brunch at 10 a.m.
Patty Stoffel will present a program on Christmas arrangements. There will be a $10 gift exchange for those who wish to participate.
The club is gathering food or money for the Community Service Center. The public is invited.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.