RANTOUL — Rantoul Garden Club will host its Christmas brunch Saturday, Dec. 2, at Red Wheel Restaurant.

Social time will begin at 9:30 a.m. and brunch at 10 a.m.

Patty Stoffel will present a program on Christmas arrangements. There will be a $10 gift exchange for those who wish to participate.

The club is gathering food or money for the Community Service Center. The public is invited.



