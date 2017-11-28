Downtown lighted Christmas parades Friday, Saturday in Rantoul, Fisher

It's downtown lighted Christmas parade time in Rantoul and Fisher this weekend.

First, Rantoul:

Rick Snider is going to be one busy guy on Friday.

Dec. 1 is the day Snider begins his full-time duties as Rantoul’s village administrator. It’s also the day he serves as grand marshal of the community’s downtown lighted Christmas parade.

The current Champaign County administrator has been getting his feet wet as Rantoul administrator here and there while also finishing up his county duties. But it’s Dec. 1 when the Snider season and the Christmas season officially begin in Rantoul.

Parade participants will line up at 5:15 p.m. at Rantoul Township High School, and beginning at 6 p.m. they will parade west toward downtown. The route includes Chanute Street to Sangamon Avenue, before participants disembark at the former Rogers Chevrolet lot.

Guests of honor will be Champaign County Fair Queen Claire Smith and Little Miss Jordynn Huskisson.

Vehicles, marchers and floats from the area are welcome. There is no cost to participate. To enter, contact Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Belynda Allen at dir@rantoulchamber.com

With the end of the parade, the evening’s activities are just beginning.

A tree-lighting ceremony will take place in Constitution Grove next to the train station.

Allen said the village of Rantoul electric department assisted with the arrangements for the ceremony and the decorations for the tree.

People who don’t want to attend the ceremony can head to Santa’s Workshop at 114 E. Sangamon Ave., which will be open during and after the tree-lighting. AG Electric is donating use of the storefront. Hot chocolate and other snacks will be available.

The Rantoul Township High School band and madrigals will perform.

Santa Claus will be flying in for the event, and people can take photos of their children with him using their own cameras (or phones) at no cost.

Also, Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch has donated a tree that children will decorate using ornaments they make that night.

Local businesses and organizations will also be putting different themed trees in the building, where they will remain during the Christmas season.

The early forecast calls for weather that is a little warmer than standard Rantoul Christmas parade conditions. The evening’s low is expected to be in the low 30s.

Fisher parade

Fisher’s annual Christmas parade and pictures with Santa are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2.

Pictures with Santa will be taken from 10 a.m.-noon at Laura Trovillion Photography.

There is no fee, but participants are asked to bring canned or paper goods to donate to the Fisher Food Bank.

The parade steps off at 5 p.m. from the fairgrounds and then heads west toward downtown — down Front Street to Third Street, ending at the Fisher Community Center.

Everyone is welcome. There is no fee for entry.

Line-up for entries begins at 4 p.m.

