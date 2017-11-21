How the Grinch will visit Potomac

POTOMAC — The Grinch will travel from his Whoville area home to visit the Potomac Public Library, 110 E. State St., Monday, Dec. 4.

He will arrive by fire engine at 4:30 p.m., when he’ll be greeted by children, community members and other fans.

There will be a reading of Dr. Seuss’ “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” and people can have their picture taken with the guest of honor. (Please bring your own camera.)

The event is free and open to the public.



