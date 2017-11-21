Engineering program connects Rantoul children with those in other states

Instructor Kellie R. Blanden, assistant director for educational outreach for PBS-Illinois Public Media, is shown with children from Rantoul-based Multicultural Community Center. The center is participating in a Public Broadcasting Center-sponsored engineering program that connects them with students from New Jersey and North Carolina.

RANTOUL — WILL-TV is hosting Design Squad Global, an engineering program that connects students from the Rantoul Multicultural Community Center with students from New Jersey and North Carolina.

PBS’ Design Squad Global is designed to empower children to solve real-world problems and understand the impact of engineering in a global context.

The students will be introduced to hands-on engineering and invention activities and the design process each week. The weekly challenges will build on each other as the club progresses over six weeks.

The program is designed to connect students ages 10-13 in out-of-school programs around the world. To enhance the student experience, the students are paired with another Design Club squad somewhere in the U.S.

The students will be able to use Skype or chat with one another about themselves, their communities and the engineering activities they have completed.

In the last session, the students will have a party where they get to watch their partner club’s video presentations about their engineering projects, and they will watch the Rantoul club’s.

The MCC program began at the beginning of October, and the MCC students have been paired with students from the 5B Discovery Club in Hooksett, N.H., and Club Self-e-STEAM in Greensboro, N.C.

“The students are about the same age, so it will be a lot of fun connecting and learning about the things they have in common,” Martha Gonzalez, MCC director, said.

“The goal is to also bring the parents to the MCC for a science family night to see what their children have been learning during the last six weeks.

