Crop Copter owner speaks to Fisher 4-Hers

By KIANA BAILEY

Fisher 4-H reporter



DEWEY — The owner of an unmanned aerial vehicle company used in farming spoke at the November meeting of the Fantastic 4-Hers of Fisher at Dewey Community Church.

Matt Barnard, owner of Crop Copter, talked about how the company uses the UAVs to see farm fields and for other uses.

The club also collected 44 pounds of Halloween candy to send to the troops.

Club members learned the club will receive $50 for winning the 4-H week window display contest.

Dylan Zwilling gave a talk on starting a John Deere tractor.

Caleb Zwilling did a demonstration on conductivity and the flow of electrons using tap water and distilled water.

Noelle Bailey gave a talk on the 4-H road trip that was hosted at the University of Illinois.

Naiah Loy gave a talk on her Bearded Dragon called Buddy.











