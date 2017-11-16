RANTOUL — Entries are being sought for the annual downtown Rantoul lighted Christmas parade.

The parade will step off at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, starting at Rantoul Township High School. The route extends west on Chanute Street to Sangamon Avenue, where it will proceed downtown before disembarking at the former Rogers Chevrolet lot.

Parade participants will assemble at the high school at 5:15 p.m.

Guests of honor in the parade will be Champaign County Fair Queen Claire Smith and Little Miss Jordynn Huskisson.

Vehicles, marchers and floats are being sought for the parade. Organizations and individuals from throughout the area are welcome. There is no cost to participate.

Call the Rantoul Area Chamber of Commerce office at 893-3323 or email dir@rantoulchamber.com to sign up or with questions.

Anyone who would like to put up a tree, decorate or contribute supplies, call or email the chamber.

“We would like to have many cultural/themed trees in areas to reflect diversity and many different positive ideas and cultures,” chamber Executive Director Belynda Allen said.

“I would like to see floats and vehicles in the parade inclusive of the many different organizations, trades and cultures from the many areas that we as a chamber and the townspeople of the village of Rantoul represent.”

After the parade, there will be crafts for children and a chance to meet Santa at 114 E. Sangamon Ave. The storefront space is being donated by AG Electric. Hot chocolate and other snacks will be available. The RTHS band will also be on hand.

The evening will also include a tree-lighting ceremony.

There is no cost to participate in the parade or the after-parade events.

