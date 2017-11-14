Rantoul Press sets early deadlines

Rantoul Press will have early news and advertising deadlines for the Wednesday, Nov. 22, edition due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
All news and sports items must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 at 216 E. Sangamon Ave., Rantoul, IL 60957, or by email at either dhinton@rantoulpress.com or zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com
Retail and classified display advertising deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16.
The deadline for classified line ads and legals is 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17.
The Press office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24.
Comments
Rantoul Press embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. we reserve the right to remove any comment at its discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.