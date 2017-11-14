Rantoul Press sets early deadlines

Rantoul Press will have early news and advertising deadlines for the Wednesday, Nov. 22, edition due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

All news and sports items must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17 at 216 E. Sangamon Ave., Rantoul, IL 60957, or by email at either dhinton@rantoulpress.com or zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com

Retail and classified display advertising deadline is 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16.

The deadline for classified line ads and legals is 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17.

The Press office will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24.