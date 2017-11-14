Original, current Gifford Lions Club boards

GIFFORD — Board members past and present for the Gifford Lions Club, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2017, as supplied by Earl Smith:

2017-18 board

President, Darrold Kennedy; first vice president, William Kurth; second vice president, Larry Hethke; secretary, Kurtis Johnson; treasurer, Rodney Bergman; lion tamer, Neil Baker; tail twister, Rex Frye; board members, Cale Heidbreder,Pete Delaney and Roy Roberts; past president, Earl Smith; sight and sound chairman, Jim Cleary; membership chairman, Joe Kerr.

1957-58 board

President, Art Busboom; first vice president, James Rooker; second vice president, Roy Barnes; third vice president, William Kilhoffer; secretary, Byron Wise; treasurer, Orville Leischner; tail twister, Dr. D. Prath; directors, the Rev. William Ferne, D.E. Goodwine, John Herbert, Theodore Siddens and William Jackson; charter members, Charles Gibson, Ehme Ackerman, Roy S. Barnes, Robert C. Basler, Jack E. Bouse, Arthur Busboom, Ernest P. Busboom, Raymond J. Busboom, Lloyd C. Carley, Wesley K. Calhoun, W.J. Ferne, Elmer Bergman, Charles Gibson, Dale E. Goodwine, A. James Hannagan, John W. Harper, James R. Herbert, Eugene Hoch, Ernest H. Huls, William R. Johnson, William R. Kilhoffer, Orville A. Leischner, Elbert Murrey, Donald W. Prath, James L. Rooker, Louis B. Schluter, Mike Schluter, Theodore Siddens, Ballard Spears, Wayne L. Stonestreet, Joseph E. Whalen and Byron L. Wise.

